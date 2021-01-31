Cecily Strong may have opened this weekend’s Saturday Night Live with a solid new Marjorie Taylor Greene impression, but she was one-upped during “Weekend Update” when Beck Bennett busted out his Mike Lindell.

Joining Colin Jost to talk about his exile from Twitter after continuing to push false voter fraud conspiracy theories, Lindell snuggled his MyPillow close as he pushed back on allegations that he helped inspire the Capitol insurrectionists.

“Well, hold on there, Buck-o, I didn’t inspire no insurrection, nobody!” Lindell declared. “I’m just a normal American ex-crack addict turned pillow CEO and adviser to a former president.”

He also swore that he wasn’t really meeting with Trump about “martial law” earlier this month. “I just suggested the military overthrow the government,” he said. “And if that’s not democracy, I don’t know what is!”

From there, Lindell admitted that he gets all of his best political ideas from his MyPillow. “What’s that, MyPillow?” he asked. “Really? Wow! MyPillow said Dominion overran the voting machine algorithms so that China could swing it for Biden, with Hugo Chavez, Kim Jong-un and Chrissy Teigen!”

He concluded the bit by reading an unhinged excerpt from his memoir, “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO” before shouting at Jost, “My brain’s on fire” and then, for good measure, “Jane Krakowski is obsessed with me!”

It was the most dementedly hilarious moment of the episode—until Bowen Yang and Kyle Mooney showed up as Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese.

