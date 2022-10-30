SNL Brutally Mocks Kanye Getting Denied by Skechers

Jack Harlow may have been hosting Saturday Night Live this week, but the sketch-comedy show’s best offering conveniently omitted him. Given all the Kanye West news this week, including a string of antisemitic outbursts, the subsequent loss of his business deals, and comparing himself to George Floyd, SNL chose to highlight the most absurd West happening: getting kicked out of Skechers.

Yes, after losing his deal with Adidas West apparently showed up uninvited to the California headquarters of Skechers, demanded a meeting, and was quickly shown the door. So, SNL aired a mock PSA for Skechers where they took a bit of a victory lap.

“Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for antisemitism,” said Cecily Strong’s Skechers exec, in a red power suit, later adding, “Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments and we vowed to never work with him in any capacity. But…can we also point out that of all the companies he could have approached and been rejected by, he chose Skechers.”

She proceeded to describe Skechers as a “hip, edgy company” in voiceover, as images of three elderly people wearing Skechers was shown.

“Kanye came to Skechers, and Skechers said no,” boasted Chloe Fineman’s Skechers VP. “Do you realize how insanely satisfying that is?”

The funniest line of the bit came (naturally) from Bowen Yang’s Skechers director, who said, “Now I noticed we haven’t heard anything from Crocs. I’m not saying Crocs is antisemitic, I just think it’s interesting we haven’t heard from them…”