SNL Clowns on Elon Musk for Claiming He Fixed Kanye’s Antisemitism

Seven-time musical guest Kanye West has delivered some of the greatest performances in Saturday Night Live history. And Elon Musk awkwardly hosted that one time. But on “Weekend Update” this week, they were reduced to mere punchlines.

“Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets were condemned by the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance,” Michael Che reported, before interrupting himself to add, “Just say Lenny Kravitz.”

“After Kanye West’s unhinged social media post, Elon Musk tweeted, ‘Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,’” Colin Jost continued. “Well, that settles it.” And while that line alone got a decent laugh, he then added, “If there’s one thing we all trust Elon with, it’s successfully reading another human being’s emotional cues.”

Earlier in the segment, the pair covered a handful of political stories, starting with Donald Trump’s unhinged 14-page letter in response to the January 6th committee.

“OK, Unabomber,” Jost said. “I don’t know if this is a coincidence, but Trump wrote the letter on the same day the FDA confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall. And I just know from experience in college, any time I wrote a 14-page paper in one night, I’d also taken a disturbing amount of Adderall.”

Che, meanwhile, brought up the newly released clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying that if Trump showed up to the Capitol during the insurrection, she would “punch him out,” adding, “and I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

“I assume because she owns stock in private prisons,” Che joked to a combination of laughs and groans.

And finally, Jost roasted Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker for pulling out a prop police badge during his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock.

“I am work with many police officers,” Walker said verbatim.

“Which is yet another sign that Herschel Walker is has brain problems,” Jost joked.

