SNL: Jon Lovitz’s Alan Dershowitz Meets Adam Driver’s Jeffrey Epstein in Hell

The first Saturday Night Live episode of 2020 opened with Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell and Cecily Strong’s Susan Collins conferring about the impeachment trial in the Senate.

“We all know this impeachment proceeding is a sham and a hoax,” the Senate Majority Leader said. “Republicans are simply requesting a fair trial: no witnesses, no evidence. That way we can acquit President Trump and focus on the real problem in this country: teenagers who try marijuana.”

“Well, the evidence against Trump is pretty damning, so I’m still on the fence,” Collins replied with a wink.

But soon they were joined by the night’s big guest star: former SNL cast member Jon Lovitz as Trump’s defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

“Yes, hello, everyone, it's I, Alan Dershowitz,” he said. “It's wonderful to be here. Because I'm not welcome anywhere else. There’s a lot of haters out there, for no good reason. But like I said to my client and dear friend Jeffrey Epstein, haters gonna hate!” When McConnell told he should probably avoid talking about Epstein, he instead compared Trump to his previous client, O.J. Simpson.

Then the cold open sketch took a hard left turn as Dershowitz appeared to have a heart attack and find himself in hell where he was joined by Epstein, as portrayed by this week’s host Adam Driver.

“What are you doing here?” Dershowitz asked, to which Epstein replied, “Just hangin’.”

“I’ve gotta say, I love what you've been doing for the president,” Epstein added. “All we get down here is Fox News and it's been a joy to see you work.”

