SNL Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Batshit Transphobia

After giving conservatives something to embrace in this week’s cold open, Saturday Night Live steered hard in the other direction during “Weekend Update” when Cecily Strong revived her Marjorie Taylor Greene impression to take the QAnon congresswoman to task for her appalling display of transphobia.

As Colin Jost explained, Greene “caused more controversy this week after she put up a sign outside the office of a congresswoman with a transgender daughter that said, ‘There are two genders, male and female. Trust the science.’”

“You know me, I’m a science person,” Greene, carrying a gun and wearing a T-shirt that read “Trust the Sience,” told Jost. “I love science. I’m always talking science, OK? Unless that science is about climate change, coronavirus, space lasers, evolution, the metric system, the rhythm method, breastfeeding, living on Mars, Jesus’ skin color or Santa’s skin color, by the way, which is white.”

“You see, science teaches us there are two genders because our bodies are made by God a certain way,” she continued. “For women it’s ‘milk, milk, lemonade, around the corner fudge is made.’ And for boys it’s ‘big hairy chest like King Kong, crack in the butt, two balls, ding-dong.’”

Later, after explaining that a “demon” got in her body as a child because one time she sneezed and no one said “bless you,” Greene told Jost, “I can’t help it, I’m a fighter. I have a boombastic personality. I fight the Democrats, I fight the socialists, I fight traumatized teenagers walking on the street alone. I fight my own hair every morning with a hair iron and bottle of Aqua Net. I mean, hell, I fight my own party. Those Republicans in Congress scissored me.”

When the anchor pointed out that she probably meant “censured,” she replied, “No, that’s lesbian stuff.”

“Hey! Did you hear they are trying to cancel Mr. Potato Head?” she asked next. “The woke, radical liberals won’t let him be proud of his big old God-given potato penis. But I’m the crazy one?” After Jost questioned whether that particular culture war should be a member of Congress’ main priority, Greene added, “All I’m saying is if Mr. Potato Head is allowed to marry another Mr. Potato Head I will kill myself. Is that so crazy?”

