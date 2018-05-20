SNL Finale: Tina Fey’s Russian Spy Natalia Veselnitskaya Mocks Donald Trump Jr.

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee released 2,500 pages of documents related to the shady June 2016 meeting that went down in Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign—Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort—and Russian lawyer/self-admitted spy Natalia Veselnitskaya.

And so, following a star-studded cold open featuring Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller confronting Alec Baldwin’s President Trump, Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen and Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, Saturday Night Live aired a parody of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Co-hosts/lovebirds Mika Brzezinki (McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) first chatted with Aidy Bryant’s Meghan McCain about the Trump administration’s continued disrespect shown towards her father, Senator John McCain, with Brzezinski gasping and moaning at each and every thing Scarborough says.

“The Senate has just released thousands of pages about that June 2016 meeting between members of the Trump campaign and Russians who said they had damaging information on Hillary Clinton,” said Scarborough. “President Trump says he knew nothing about the meeting. Here to explain is the Russian lawyer who was there, Natalia Veselnitskaya.”

Enter SNL host Tina Fey as Veselnitskaya.

Fey, sporting a hilarious Russian accent, was first asked about whether the Trump Tower meeting constituted “collusion.”

“No, Joe. They say this meeting is illegal, but is so ridiculous. It makes me laugh hysterically. Heh-heh,” replied Veselnitskaya.

Then Brzezinski asked the Russian attorney if then-candidate Trump knew anything about the meeting. “The meeting was top secret held at an undisclosed location in Trump Tower three floors below apartment of Donald Trump,” Veselnitskaya said.

Veselnitskaya further explained that she met Donald Trump Jr. at the meeting—“very mysterious man who don’t know where his chin ends and neck begins”—and that it went as follows:

“The meeting begins by handing out the customary Russian gift—um, my English is not good, the rectangle with the money—bribe. Then I say, my name is Natalia, I am lawyer who can help Mr. Trump to make lots of money from Russia. They say, we already have one of those, his name is Michael Cohen, and then they leave. Very easy meeting, very fun. And no one was poisoned.”

That, apparently, was enough for Brzezinski and Scarborough.