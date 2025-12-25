‘SNL’ Hits Season High Ratings for Star’s Final Episode
Saturday Night Live had more than 5.4 million viewers watch its Dec. 20 episode, marking it the most-watched episode in over a year. The episode was hosted by pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande and featured a performance by Cher. It also marked Bowen Yang’s last episode as a cast member. Yang, who began on SNL as a writer in 2018, announced his shocking mid-season exit from the show last week. In his Instagram post addressing his exit, he also gave a shoutout to Grande, saying, “thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine.” The show’s previous high this season was the 4.6 million viewers that tuned in for its Oct. 4 season premiere. That episode was hosted by Bad Bunny and featured Doja Cat as musical guest. The Dec. 20 episode is the most-watched since John Mulaney hosted on Nov. 2 2024, three days before election day, which reached 6.8 million viewers.