Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Publicly Cucks’ Will Smith on SNL

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week: Jada Pinkett Smith recently published a memoir, Worthy, in which she revealed a slew of family secrets—including the fact that she and longtime “husband” Will Smith have actually been separated since 2016. Pinkett Smith’s publicist must be putting in some serious overtime, as the actress is seemingly everywhere talking up her book, including SNL’s “Weekend Update.”

“Sorry if I seem a little tired,” said Ego Nwodim’s Pinkett Smith. “I’ve been on the Today Show 14 times in three days.” Which is only a slight exaggeration.

When Michael Che asked the status of her seemingly failed marriage, Pinkett Smith admitted that “The day we got married, I knew there was going to be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected.” Pressed by Che, Pinkett Smith admitted that she was the one who objected.

“But it’s OK,” she continued, “because 23 years later, Will and I are still a unit. And it’s because we have learned that the secret to a successful marriage is: Never go to bed happy.”

“You guys describe your marriage as ‘brutiful, as in brutal and beautiful’” said a seemingly confused Che. But Jada didn’t miss a beat: “Yep… other people describe it as ‘brunhealthy.’”

While she really wanted to talk more about Tupac Shakur, despite the fact that no one had asked her about Tupac Shakur, Pinkett Smith said she is in a wonderful place in her life right now, because “Nothing makes me feel stronger than publicly cucking my millionaire husband.”

When Che mentioned that, for his part, Will Smith had described their marriage as “a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” she corrected the co-anchor that those words actually came straight from their marriage vows.