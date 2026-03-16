‘SNL’ Legend to Host First Episode of New U.K. Edition

Flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for several hours after an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank. The airport, the busiest in the world in terms of international travel, was left in chaos after the missile strike on Monday resulted in a major fuel tank blaze. There have been no reported injuries from the fire. The attack is Iran’s third on the airport since the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28. Dubai International Airport confirmed the “gradual resumption” of some flights to and from the transportation hub to select destinations after its flights were suspended as a precautionary measure. The closure forced Emirates Airlines to reroute several of its flights to European destinations such as Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with other flights diverted to the United Arab Emirates city’s second airport, Al Maktoum International. Other airlines, such as Air India and Air India Express, canceled all their planned flights to Dubai on Monday in response to the drone attack. Dubai International Airport was previously targeted on the first day of the Iran conflict, with two drones falling near the facility on March 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1World’s Busiest Airport Plunged Into Chaos by Drone StrikeFLIGHTS GROUNDEDThe attack caused a major fuel tank fire at the international transportation hub.
- 2‘Back to the Future’ Star Has Died at Age 89‘ACTOR’S ACTOR’The actor passed away from complications related to a back surgery, according to his family.
Shop with ScoutedThis At-Home Sleep Test Can Help Reveal Hidden Sleep ApneaSLEEP SCANThe CPAP At Home Sleep Test is convenient, easy to use, and might lead to the bedroom upgrade your relationship deserves.
- 3‘SNL’ Legend to Host First Episode of New U.K. EditionLIVE FROM LONDONThe British version of the legendary sketch comedy show will premiere on March 21.
- 4Much-Lauded Cruise Liner Becomes Virus-Ridden Sea HospitalSEA SICKThe Star Princess only embarked on its maiden voyage five months ago and has already hit stormy seas.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5The Cities Where Rent Prices Are Finally DroppingFINALLY SOME RELIEFRents are dropping in some areas, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
- 6Lost Village Unearthed After Hundreds of YearsTHIS AIN’T ATLANTISThey had initially been looking in the wrong place.
- 7True Cost of Trump's Rule Revealed as Tourists Snub U.S.TRUMP DUMPThe U.S. has been receiving roughly 4.2 million fewer visitors from Canada than in 2024.
- 8Firefighters Respond as Smoke Billows From Passenger’s VapeFLIGHT FIRE SCAREThe flight was met with firefighters after smoke was seen coming from a passenger’s vape on board.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 9Tiger Woods’ Son Finishes Golf Tournament Dead LastAPPLE FALLS FARHe finished behind 35 other golfers.
- 10‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Brian’s Song’ Star Dies at 83LEGENDARY CAREERThe actress is survived by her two daughters.
Matt Clark, the actor best known for his role as Chester the bartender in “Back to the Future Part III,” has died. He was 89 years old. His family told the outlet TMZ that he passed away in his Austin, Texas home following complications related to a surgery performed on his back. Clark’s loved ones say he “died the way he lived, on his terms.” Clark was active in film and TV for decades. Beyond “Back to the Future,” he was known from his role on the shows “Grace Under Fire,” “Bonanza,” and “Kung Fu.” He also acted in the classic “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.” Clark shared the screen with many Hollywood legends, including Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. But despite his proximity to these stars, Clark’s family says he didn’t care about fame and celebrity. Instead, he was an “actor’s actor” with a love and respect for his craft. He was also “impressed” by working with good people who loved their families, and felt “lucky” about his decades-long career, according to loved ones.
Shop with Scouted
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Getting a good night’s sleep beside your partner is an unappreciated luxury, because waking up rested together is the best way to start the day. CPAP is helping couples on that journey by offering a discount on the At Home Sleep Test for Sleep Awareness Month. The goal is to help couples discover how to make bedtime more enjoyable for each other.
CPAP machines primarily help with sleep apnea (a common sleep disorder that causes breathing problems during sleep and snoring). It is the second most common sleep disorder in the world, yet it is severely underdiagnosed. Sleep apnea may also increase the risk of developing other health conditions (including cancer, according to CPAP), making detection key.
The at-home test kit includes the Wesper device, a clinical-grade sleep apnea test that uses two medical sensors to measure your breathing, oxygen levels, snoring, and overall sleep quality throughout the night. The kit also includes a physician evaluation and, if you qualify, a prescription for treatment. Getting started is simple—just download the Wesper app, set up the device, wear it for two nights in a row, and wait for your results to be reviewed by a medical professional. The comprehensive test delivers lab-quality insights from the comfort of your own bed, making it a convenient alternative to traditional sleep studies.
A CPAP may not be the first product to come to mind when you think of romance, but knowing how to bring more peace and quiet to the bedroom is a great way to enhance intimacy—and your wellbeing overall. After all, sleep is sexy. So, if you or your parent thinks they might suffer from sleep apnea, take advantage of this discount on the CPAP At Home Sleep Test.
‘SNL’ Legend to Host First Episode of New U.K. Edition
America’s most influential live-comedy institution is crossing the Atlantic with a seasoned captain at the helm, at least for the start. Tina Fey, the legendary writer-turned-cast member of Saturday Night Live, will host the inaugural episode of SNL UK, a British spin-off of the American show that first went on air in 1975. Fey will host on March 21 alongside musical guest Wet Leg, an indie rock band from England. The comedian’s debut across the pond will mark the seventh time she has hosted an episode of a show called SNL. Unlike its predecessor, the British version of the sketch show will run 75 minutes instead of the typical 90. It will also begin at 10 p.m. local time. Following Fey, hosting duties will pass to Jamie Dornan, then Riz Ahmed, both actors from the U.K. The show’s cast members include mostly unknown comedians, actors, and TikTok stars. There will be one familiar face keeping the show on track from afar: SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels. Each week, episodes will air on Sky One and its streaming service, Now. American audiences can watch each episode the following day on Peacock.
A gleaming new cruise ship has been hit by a norovirus outbreak that left more than 150 passengers and crew sick, not long after its maiden voyage and a celebrity christening. The Star Princess—christened just months ago by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila, designated godparents by Princess Cruises—reported 104 sick passengers and 49 ill crew members during a Caribbean voyage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program was notified on March 11, less than a week into the March 7–14 sailing from Fort Lauderdale. Reported symptoms were diarrhea and vomiting. In response to the outbreak, Princess Cruises isolated the sick, ramped up disinfection, and collected stool samples. “We quickly disinfected every area of the ship,” the company said, describing those affected as experiencing “mild gastrointestinal illness.” The ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 14, underwent “comprehensive cleaning,” and departed again that afternoon.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Rents are finally easing in parts of the South and Mountain West. Austin, Texas, saw the largest drop, with median rent down nearly 6 percent from a year ago. Rent prices in San Antonio, New Orleans, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, and Salt Lake City also fell between 2 and 5 percent. Meanwhile, some cities are seeing the opposite: rents climbed 5 percent in Virginia Beach, Virginia and California’s Bay Area; 4 percent in Chicago; and 3 percent in St. Louis, where construction is constrained by space and zoning. Nationally, the median rent for new leases is down 1.5 percent from last year but still sits about 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels at $1,400 a month, according to Apartment List. A Harvard report shows a record number of renters spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities. It comes as soaring housing costs are pushing homeownership further out of reach. In 2025, first-time buyers were a record high of 40 years old on average, while the typical homebuyer across all age groups was 59, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Researchers have uncovered a lost village, hidden beneath the earth for hundreds of years. Archaeologists in modern-day Poland went looking for the remains of Stolzenberg, thought to have fallen in either the 14th or 15th Century, and finally located them in a contested region between Poland and Germany. The team from the Relicta Foundation initially used historical sources to look for the remains in the village of Sławoborze. When they found nothing, they expanded to the nearby woodland where they discovered ramparts and a moat. The foundation’s Marcin Krzepkowski told Fox News that the moat was about 18 feet deep, and that around 400 artifacts, including coins and coat clasps, dating back to the Bronze Age, were also found. “This site is a true time capsule, harboring many mysteries,” he said. “In the central part of the area surrounded by the moat, regular magnetic anomalies were revealed, indicating the existence of remains of buildings surrounding the rectangular market square, the city’s central square,” the researchers said. “This layout is typical of medieval towns founded under German law. Traces of buildings can also be seen along the street leading to the expected city gate.” It is not known why the town fell.
Millions of Canadians have stopped crossing the border into the U.S., and new federal figures confirm the damage. Official data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows a 21 percent drop in Canadian arrivals compared with 2024—roughly 4.2 million fewer visitors. Canadians who enjoyed holidays in the U.S. or once made regular cross-border runs to Maine, Michigan, and New York for cheaper goods are now staying home. Susan Morell, a retired government communications director, canceled a planned Disney World trip with her grandchildren. “We don’t feel welcome to cross that border,” she said. Todd Johnson cited the deaths of Americans Renée Good and Alex Pretti during ICE encounters as a deterrent. “The stuff that happened in Minnesota—we’re horrified by that,” he said. “We don’t want to get caught up in anything.” Business travel is drying up, too. Gilles Heroux, a longtime attendee of the InfoComm audiovisual industry convention, is skipping this year’s Las Vegas edition. “With Trump, every week there is an insult,” he said. Overall international arrivals to the U.S. fell 5.5 percent in 2025, according to NTTO figures, despite a 6 percent uptick in Mexican visitors.
A Virgin Australia flight from Brisbane to Melbourne was met by firefighters on Sunday after smoke was seen coming from a passenger’s vape on board. A passenger alerted the crew when the device began emitting smoke, prompting the pilots to declare a “pan”—a non-life-threatening emergency requiring expedited landing. Flight VA 328 landed safely around 4 p.m. Sunday, and all passengers disembarked normally, Melbourne Airport said. Firefighters then escorted the Boeing 737 to the gate and removed the vape from the cabin. No injuries were reported. Vapes contain lithium batteries that can overheat and spark fires, known as “thermal runaway.” Virgin Australia requires passengers to keep vapes and e-cigarettes in carry-on luggage only. Spare batteries must be stored safely in original packaging or protective pouches, with terminals covered to avoid short-circuits, per aviation safety rules. The Sunday incident follows stricter airline rules on lithium-ion devices, including power banks, after a mid-air battery fire on a Sydney-to-Hobart flight in July.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, didn’t tee up a winning performance on Sunday. The 17-year-old was in last place out of 36 golfers at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in Graniteville, South Carolina. He scored 10 strokes behind the 35th-place contestant, carding an 8-over 80 during the final round of the tournament. It wasn’t the best performance for the previous winner of two Florida state Championships. He won while attending the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where he’s currently a high school junior. Charlie is ranked No. 20 in the American Junior Golf Association. He was bested on Sunday by No. 1 in the rankings, Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. They are both set to attend Florida State University to compete for the Seminoles. “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Woods said on Instagram in February. Charlie’s father, Tiger Woods, is one of the most decorated golfers of all time, with 82 PGA Tour titles.
Iconic ‘70s actress Judy Pace has died at age 83. Pace was best known for her pioneering roles in film and TV throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. Pace started her career as a model in the late ’50s and early ’60s, after which she transitioned to acting, becoming the first Black woman to be under contract with Columbia Studios. She also starred in numeruos Blaxploitation films in the ‘70s, a genre of film that catered to Black audiences. She is best known for her roles in the movie Brian’s Song, the ‘60s show Peyton Place, and the ‘70s drama The Young Lawyers. The legendary actress went on to win the NAACP Image Award for Best Actress for her role in the latter. Later in life, she chose to focus on her philanthropy, founding the Kwanza Foundation in 1971. The foundation supported people of color in creative fields. Pace, who died in her sleep Wednesday, is survived by her daughters, Shawn and Julia Pace Mitchell. Their mother died while visiting family in Marina Del Rey, California, they announced following her passing.