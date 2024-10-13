‘SNL’ Mocks ‘Old Man’ Trump for Refusing to Debate Harris

After the chaotic presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in September, Trump has since declined to attend another one, even though Harris has seemed more than up for it. For SNL’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, this is good news.

“Fine with me,” Jost said. “If I wanted to watch an old man yell at a Jamaican lady, I’d visit my grandpa at the nursing home.”

Instead of debating Harris, Trump plans to attend a Fox News town hall next week with an all-female audience. Co-anchor Michael Che responded to this news by advising Trump, “Well, good luck trying to talk over all those rape whistles.”

The darkest Trump joke of the night, however, came from Jost: “Experts have noted that Donald Trump has struggled to present a softened stance on abortion. In fact, this is the best he’s come up with,” he said, showed a picture of a coat hanger.

The joke was met with a mix of shocked laughter and groans from the audience, so Jost added, “Okay, we’re really finding the line.”

Switching the focus to Harris, Jost joked, “It was also reported that during the first three months of her campaign, Kamala Harris raised over $1 billion, which I hope is finally enough money for her to stop texting me.”

Che later said, “A new report shows that inflation has dropped to its lowest level in almost four years. Man, I wish Joe Biden was still around to see this.” With an apologetic chuckle, he added, “Oh, he is?”

Jost also responded to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ recent rally speech where she insulted Harris for not having any biological children:

“Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Kamala Harris and said that because Kamala doesn’t have children, she doesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” Jost said. “Yeah, because Trump having five kids has kept him so humble.”