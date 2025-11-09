‘SNL’ Nails Trump Freeze When Man Collapsed in Oval Office

Saturday Night Live‘s latest cold open skewered the most famous image of the week: President Trump standing to the side while everyone else helped a man who had fainted in the Oval Office.

The White House soon released a statement announcing the man was OK, but the image of Trump was quickly mocked for the president’s apparently vacant reaction.

Trump looks on after a man fainted during his announcement about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“I think I’m playing this very normal,” said James Austin Johnson’s Trump, walking into frame after the man collapsed.

“Just stand there and stare like a sociopath,” he said, joking that he “didn’t even pretend like I was going to help.”

Saturday Night Live, Trump not reacting to fainting man across room. NBC

“Each week, I like to create a big visual that sort of sums up how things are going,” Trump said about his presidency.

“Last week, it was the demolition of the East Wing," he said. “This week, it’s a medical professional almost dying in my Oval Office at the mere thought of charging less for drugs.”

Trump mused, “Maybe next week a bald eagle will fall dead out of the sky and splat right on the White House lawn. And by lawn, of course, I mean big outdoor concrete floor.”

Trump largely rambled to the audience, but occasionally checked in on the collapsed man.

“How’s it going back there, is he dead?” he asked. The aids were lifting the man’s legs up as they did in the real incident.

“They got the legs up. That means dead in cartoon,” Trump said. “Actually, don’t tell me if he’s dead. I want to be surprised.”

SNL, James Austin Johnson as Trump NBC

Trump moved and adressed the recent election results across the country, in which Democrats won overwhelmingly in nearly every major race.

“Can’t believe they elected Mamdani,” Trump said. Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani won decisively in New York City Tuesday, despite Trump having endorsed his main opponent Andrew Cuomo.

“You know, I’m torn because I like a winner, but I’m not crazy about a Muslim,” Trump said.