SNL Pays Tribute to Dana Carvey’s Late Son in Final Moments

Saturday Night Live waited until the final moments of this weekend’s show to share some words of support for former cast member Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman following the sudden loss of their son, comedian Dex Carvey, to a drug overdose at just 32 years old.

During the “Goodnights” portion of the show before the credits rolled, “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost held up a cue card-type sign that simply read, “We love you Dana and Paula” as host Jason Momoa celebrated with the rest of the cast behind him.

In a message of thanks to his Instagram followers on Saturday, Dana Carvey wrote, “My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.”

Carvey then announced that he would be “taking a break from work and social media”—a move that could potentially put a pause on new episodes of his popular Fly on the Wall podcast with David Spade—in order to “figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.”

Like Dex, the couple’s younger son Tom Carvey has also pursued a career in comedy as a stand-up and occasionally performed on stage with his brother.