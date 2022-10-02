SNL Perfectly Mocks Nicole Kidman’s Cultish AMC Ad

Starting with one of its worst cold open sketches in recent memory, Saturday Night Live limped through the first half hour of its 48th season. Then Chloe Fineman’s Nicole Kidman showed up to save the day.

In a pre-taped parody of Kidman’s infamous AMC commercial, Fineman nailed Kidman’s semi-Australian accent and bizarre hand gestures as she extolled the power of the movies and how “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

With Kenan Thompson as the one moviegoer not taken in by Kidman’s enthusiasm, the sketch continued to escalate as the cult of Kidman stood up one by one to salute her message of cinema devotion.

“Heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” they repeated over and over again as Kidman grew more powerful, her eyes glowing with power and her body levitating from her seat. “Our heroes feel like the best part of us and our stories feel perfect and powerful,” she intoned, “because HERE… THEY… ARE!”

“What the fuck just happened?” Thompson replied.

If Kate McKinnon’s departure means more screen time for Fineman, then maybe this new season won’t be so terrible after all.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.