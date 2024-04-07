SNL Pulls Out All the Stops for Kristen Wiig’s 5-Timers Club

Inducting a new member into the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club—an unofficial collection of celebrities who have hosted the show five or more times—is typically a momentous occasion. But former SNL cast member, and current star of the new Apple TV+ miniseries Palm Royale, Kristen Wiig might have just experienced the most star-studded induction ceremony of anyone who came before her.

First up was Paul Rudd, who became a member of the club on Dec. 18, 2021. He stood up from the audience to inquire about whether there would be a star-studded celebration that he must have lost the invitation to. Wiig assured him that, no; while she was looking forward to receiving her official smoking jacket, she told Rudd there was no scripted celebration planned.

Longtime SNL writer Paula Pell, who worked on the show from 1995 to 2000, was next to congratulate Wiig—albeit in a backhanded way. Although she seemed genuinely happy for Wiig, she did comment about how SNL seems to be handing out five-timers jackets “to everybody—like free maxi pads.”

While Wiig seemed skeptical that just anyone could have one of these sacred coats, she soon learned that it was absolutely true when Matt Damon—who has hosted just twice—turned up in the audience with his own Five-Timers jacket.

“Well that doesn’t really seem fair,” said Wiig. “I earned this right? I mean, doesn’t this jacket have any meaning anymore?”

Damon—who, again, has not earned one—assured her it did. As did several of her former colleagues, including Will Forte and Fred Armisen, plus Martin Short and Jon Hamm, none of them Five-Timers. But all of them joined in song to celebrate Wiig.

All the confusion may have seemed worth it when Ryan Gosling, who will be hosting for the third time on April 13, presented Wiig with her velvet smoking jacket emblazoned with the number 5.