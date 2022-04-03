SNL Reveals Just How Unhinged Will Smith Was at the Oscars

After opening this week’s show with a grab bag of Fox News controversies, Saturday Night Live ultimately dug deep on last weekend’s Oscars insanity about midway through the episode with a sketch that imagined how some of the seat-fillers surrounding Will Smith may have reacted to him slapping Chris Rock out of nowhere.

Cast member Chris Redd took on the role of Smith—doing his best in Jay Pharoah’s absence—with host Jerrod Carmichael playing one of the actor’s biggest fans.

“I don’t want to sound corny but you’re my hero, man,” Carmichael’s seat-filler said. “This is the coolest night of my life. I’m talking to Will Smith, Chris Rock just got up on stage. Can I get a selfie real quick?”

From there, Smith got out of his seat, slapped Rock and then tried to play it cool with the fan between pausing to scream, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” After his unhinged outburst, Smith went right back to laughing at Amy Schumer and workshopping lines for his acceptance speech.

By the end of the sketch, Smith was crying about Zoom meetings, dancing to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and shouting, “Everything is normal, y’all!”