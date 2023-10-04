SNL Sets Post-Strike Return Date With Host Pete Davidson
LIVE FROM NEW YORK
Saturday Night Live will return for its 49th season on Saturday, Oct. 14, NBC announced on Wednesday after its 48th season was cut short due to the WGA strike. The season premiere will feature former cast member Pete Davidson, who was set to host the show for his first time this past May before his episode was cancelled. Ice Spice will serve as musical guest. The following week, SNL has booked Bad Bunny for double duty as host and musical guest. Only one new cast member, Chloe Troast, is joining the cast, while James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted from featured players to main cast. As for why the show can continue while SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, the guild explained to members this week, “SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.”