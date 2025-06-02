‘SNL’ Cast Member Weds Fellow Comedian in Star-Studded LA Ceremony
SNL’s Andrew Dismukes is a married man. The comedian, who joined the cast of the iconic sketch comedy series in 2020, wed his longtime partner and fellow comedian Aly Dixon over the weekend. Dixon shared the news via Instagram Stories on Sunday with a close-up video of Dismukes sporting a bowtie with the caption, “No offense we just got married.” The happy couple were joined in celebrating their nuptials by several of Dismukes’ SNL castmates, including Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, who shared snaps of themselves at the ceremony on Instagram, as well as several writers from the NBC sketch show. Dismukes, 29, first joined the SNL writers’ room in 2017 and received his first Emmy nomination for writing the following year. He joined the cast as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to permanent repertory status after two seasons in 2022. Dixon, meanwhile, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and writer. Together since 2016, the couple announced their engagement nearly two years ago, in August 2023.