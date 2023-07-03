Bowen Yang Announces Podcast Break After ‘Bad Bouts of Depersonalization’
GET WELL SOON
Bowen Yang announced over the weekend that he is taking a hiatus from the production of his podcast after suffering with “bad bouts of depersonalization.” The Saturday Night Live star wrote on his Instagram story that he was taking “a very short break” from his “Las Culturistas” show because the depersonalization episodes are “fucking me up bad but I am doing my best to get better!” According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder is characterized by the persistent or repeated feeling “that you’re observing yourself from outside your body or you have a sense that things around you aren’t real, or both.” The mental health condition has been associated with patients who have experienced trauma. Last month Yang, who is openly gay, spoke to Rolling Stone about being made by his family to undergo conversion therapy.