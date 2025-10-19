Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at the age of 48, the band announced in a Saturday post on Instagram. In their tribute, the band wrote, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player—he was pure magic.” The post continued, “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always.” The post was signed by fellow band members Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal. In a comment on the post, DJ Lethal wrote, “Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment... We are in shock. Rest in power my brother!” Rivers was a founding member of Limp Bizkit, performing with the band until its hiatus in 2006, rejoining for six years in 2009, and returning in 2018, continuing to play bass with the group until his death.
‘SNL’ Star to Skip Saturday’s Show
Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang will miss Saturday’s taping, the five-time Emmy nominee revealed in an Instagram story posted Saturday afternoon. “Missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun, Sab is amazing,” Yang wrote. Yang is missing the show to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where he will be receiving the Vantage Award. A post from the Academy Museum reads, “A trailblazer bringing laughter, heart, and representation to the screen. Congratulations to Bowen Yang, recipient of the Vantage Award, which he’ll receive at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18.” According to Variety, although Yang is missing the live taping, he still helped write the episode and will appear in a prerecorded sketch. Saturday night’s episode will feature pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter as both host and musical guest, providing her with an opportunity to flex the comedic chops she honed as a child star on shows like Girl Meets World. Carpenter has previously appeared as a musical guest twice, once in 2024 with host Jake Gyllenhaal and once for a duet with Paul Simon during the SNL 50: The Anniversary Special earlier this year. On the May 3 episode, hosted by Quinta Brunson, Carpenter cameoed in a musical opening monologue.
Amid the millions of protestors in attendance at thousands of rallies across the country on Saturday, dozens of celebrities also took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s increasingly unpopular presidency. Celebrities like Carrie Coon and John Cusack spoke at rallies in New York and Illinois, respectively, while others, including Pedro Pascal, Spike Lee, Mark Ruffalo, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Margaret Cho, Mandy Patinkin, Bill Nye, Kerry Washington, Molly Ringwald, Leighton Meester, Cecily Strong, JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, Billy Eichner, Marcia Gay Harden and Murray Bartlett participated as attendees. Other celebrities, such as Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon, Adam Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Hyland, Zoey Deutch, Lee Daniels, Ben Stiller and Law & Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Ice T expressed their support for the protests online, with Ice T posting a simple message on X that read, “No Fn Kings”. Actress Alyssa Milano even showed off her “No Kings” themed manicure on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Let’s do this.” Celebrities who participated in the previous “No Kings” protests in June included Susan Sarandon, Gracie Abrams, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei.
A pro-Trump counterprotestor on a bicycle said to be at a No Kings rally in San Diego on Saturday rode a lonely road—save for the guy blasting the “Benny Hill” theme behind him. Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak posted to Bluesky a video of a demonstrator riding a stand-up bike while flying a Trump 2024 flag. Following close behind him was a No Kings protestor on his own bike blasting the “Benny Hill” theme, aka “Yakety Sax,” on a small megaphone. According to Novak, the scene had been playing out for about an “hour,” and the pro-Trump demonstrator was the only one he saw at the San Diego rally. The scene earned the praise of commenters, many of whom viewed it as treating MAGA with the appropriate amount of “seriousness” and derision. Millions of protesters demonstrated across over 2500 U.S. cities on Saturday in defiance of the Trump Administration.
Taylor Swift made a $100,000 donation on GoFundMe for medical bills for an 18-month-old girl, Lilah, who’s battling cancer. Previously, her mom, Katelynn Smoot, posted a TikTok video where Lilah called Swift her “friend,” while the pair watched a clip of her on an iPad. The “Blank Space” singer wrote in the caption of her donation, “Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor.” In a video responding to Swift’s donation, Smoot wrote, “I am in shock. Thank you. You have no idea what this means to our family.” Smoot, who’s also a fan of the singer, even considered naming her daughter “Willow” after a 2020 song by Swift. Lilah had a stage 4 cancerous tumor on her brain successfully removed, but days later she was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of brain cancer. She had to return to the hospital to undergo chemo and stem cell treatment. Currently, the fundraiser, which had a goal of $100,000, has raised over $219,000.
Former Rep. George Santos, 37, has already returned to Cameo after having his 87-month sentence commuted by President Donald Trump on Friday. The disgraced New York politician returned to the personalized video-making platform with an update to his bio that reads, “I’m back!!!” For $300, Santos will send a nearly minute-long video of anything from giving the customer a birthday message to life advice. Santos, who fabricated his life story for political clout, was convicted of stealing from donors and lying about his campaign fundraising. In a Dec. 2023 video shared by State Senator Megan Hunt, Santos said, “Screw the haters.” He added, “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.” The release of Santos, who was held for periods in solitary confinement, serves as a win for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been pushing for a pardon for the convicted fraudster. Greene, who has been increasingly critical of Trump and her fellow Republicans in congress, celebrated his release by praising the president. She wrote on X, “THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!!”
Denis Richards’ ex-husband, Aaron Phypers, 53, was removed from a Los Anglees courthouse on Friday after a break in a hearing regarding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s restraining order against him, which was granted a continuance until Nov. 7. “I have not seen the criminal complaint yet, however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we’re already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case,” Phypers’ lawyer Michael Finley told People. Phypers, who filed for divorce in July, is facing two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent; and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat, according to documents obtained by People. Phypers was booked near Malibu on Friday and released later that day after posting $200,000 bail, according to records. Earlier in October, Richards said in court that Phypers caused her “at least three concussions” from physical abuse during their marriage. Phypers denied these claims. “I never physically harmed Denise Richards… I never threatened to harm her… I did not threaten to kill anybody,” he said.
Former 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar lost his lawsuit against Disney on Friday after a jury rejected his claim that he was fired from the show over his religious beliefs. Dunbar sued Disney, the parent company of ABC, the network that produces 9-1-1, in 2022, arguing that the company failed to accommodate his religious beliefs as they pertain to COVID-19 vaccinations. His character, Michael Grant, was written out of the show in 2021 after vaccine mandates were introduced. In court, Dunbar detailed his belief in the tenets of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, which disapproves of medical interventions like vaccines. “Man created the COVID-19 vaccine to separate you from God,” Dunbar said. “This is a spiritual war. This is a war of evil against good.” Dunbar described his job on 9-1-1 as a “dream job” and shared that since being fired, he has struggled to find work. After the verdict was read, Dunbar shouted “Oh my God! Oh my God!” and apologized to his wife and children, telling them, “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. We’ll be okay.”
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli gave Donald Trump an impromptu and pretty awkward performance in the Oval Office before his conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. The president played the Italian tenor’s song, “Time to Say Goodbye,” which Bocelli, 67, started to sing along to. Midway through, the acclaimed singer stopped and started laughing. Another video shared by Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, on X showed the pair chatting at the Resolute Desk while listening to a recording of the song. Bocelli’s politics have not always aligned with Trump’s. He has demonstrated support for Ukraine by helping with fundraising efforts for refugees, in addition to adopting a dog who was injured in the war. He also runs a charity, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which has raised money for emergency aid to the embattled country. Trump has blown hot and cold on Ukraine, but is a longtime fan of the singer, and played “Time to Say Goodbye” at a Pennsylvania event in October 2024.
Samantha Eggar, who starred in David Cronenberg’s cult hit The Brood, has died at the age of 86. Eggar’s daughter, House of Cards actress Jenna Stern, told The Hollywood Reporter Eggar passed away at home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday, after a five-year illness and a “long, fabulous life.” Eggar’s big break came in 1965, when, at 25, she starred in director William Wyler’s psychological thriller The Collector. For her work in the film, Eggar won Best Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for an Academy Award. She went on to enjoy a career that spanned film and television, starring in Doctor Dolittle and The Molly Maguires, as well as one season of All My Children. She also provided the voices for Hera in Disney’s Hercules and M in the James Bond video game series. Eggar married actor Tom Stern in 1964, and the pair had two children before divorcing in 1971. “To know Sam was to understand her love for animals, all creatures great and small,” Eggar’s family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.