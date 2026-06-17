‘SNL’ Star Reveals Unexpected New Side Hustle

Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon wants to help you say “I do.” The 42-year-old comedian talked about officiating her sister’s wedding on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle and joked that she would be open to marrying other couples. McKinnon and her younger sister Emily Lynne were on the program to promote season two of their audio show Heads Will Roll. McKinnon married Emily and her husband, artist Matt Leary, last year, after becoming a Universal Life minister. McKinnon wore a rainbow-colored stole with gold tassels over a lengthy black ceremonial robe for the ceremony “I am a minister, few know this. I am a universal life minister,” McKinnon told host Jenna Bush Hager. “I have many robes. I have a special leather binder... My credentials are available, should you need any officiating.” The comedian added, “And I’m dead serious,” to which Bush Hager noted that they “like to do weddings” on the Today show plaza outside of 30 Rockefeller Center. She then asked if McKinnon would be open to officiating one of those. The star, who spent a decade at 30 Rock during her time on Saturday Night Live, told Bush Hager to “make the call, yes.”