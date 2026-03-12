‘SNL’ Star to Make Her Broadway Debut

Elton John’s husband is providing a window into the musician’s life after he lost sight in his right eye 15 months ago. “He’s great. He’s battling on. He’s keeping busy and moving forward,” David Furnish told Variety. The “Rocket Man” singer, 78, contracted an eye infection in the summer of 2024, leaving him blind in the right eye and with limited vision in his left. He’s also suffered from various other ailments that have required him to undergo surgeries on his knees, right hip, prostate, appendix, and tonsils. “I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here,” John jokingly said at the New York Film Festival premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late. The EGOT winner has said his most recent affliction has been “devastating” due to his inability to “see anything, watch anything, read anything.” While distressed, John has been sustained by the love for his two teenage children, according to Furnish. “We really love parenting, we love our family, and we love being together, and that’s everything for us,” he said.
President Donald Trump has delivered an ominous appeal to Iran’s World Cup soccer team as his war rages on in the Middle East. Iran was due to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Los Angeles and Seattle this summer, but the country’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali insisted on Iranian TV on Wednesday that “under no circumstances” will the nation participate. Trump has now weighed in with a bizarre Truth Social post. “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” he said, adding, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” It is unclear what concerns Trump has for the team’s safety, but the Daily Beast has asked the White House to clarify. Iran’s participation in the tournament was plunged into doubt when Trump teamed up with Israel to strike the nation on Feb. 28. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is clearly sweating over the development, having bent the knee to Trump to ensure the tournament goes on without a hitch. On Tuesday, he met with Trump and claimed the president said Iran was still welcome. The tournament kicks off in 91 days.
Maya Rudolph is heading to Broadway. The Saturday Night Live alum, 53, will star in the dark comedy Oh, Mary! for an eight-week run starting on April 28, taking on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. The show has been a hit since it opened in July 2024—even making $1 million in a single week, a first in the Lyceum theater’s over century-long history. The play imagines the story of a suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the days before her husband’s assassination. “It’s such an honor to play the role of Mary, especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me. So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime - as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman - is a real dream come true,” Rudolph told Broadway World. The play was written by Cole Escola, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony Award for the performance. “Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed of being Cole Escola,” Rudolph added.
Airlines have announced that they are raising their ticket prices or canceling flights as a direct result of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. At least three airlines have said they are being forced to make changes because of the oil crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East and attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Thai Airways said it is raising ticket prices by about 10 to 15 percent due to “overwhelming” demand and rising fuel costs, and warned that journeys on its normal European routes and other destinations will be “extremely limited” for the foreseeable future. Hong Kong aviation giant Cathay Pacific said it will increase fuel surcharges for travelers as fuel costs have nearly doubled since the war broke out. Air New Zealand has also announced it will need to raise prices, with the Kiwi airline’s CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, confirming that it will cancel about 1,100 flights until May 6, affecting about 44,000 passengers. “It’s an unprecedented issue as far as fuel price is concerned, but managing fuel spikes is a well-trodden path if you’re running an airline,” Ravishankar told Radio New Zealand.
Golden Globe–winning actress Kathleen Turner has a simple request for photographers these days: drop the first name. Turner made a rare red carpet appearance Tuesday at the New York premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where she gently corrected the usual chorus of photographers shouting “Kathleen!” for pictures. Making her way down to her seat on the carpet with a cane, the 71-year-old paused when she heard the calls and offered a new preference. “You know what I really enjoy, at this age? Miss Turner,” she told the photographers. The press quickly got the message. Several photographers began calling out “Miss Turner,” with one earning a wink of approval from the actress. The appearance marked Turner’s first red carpet outing of 2026 and ended a months-long hiatus from public premieres. Her last major carpet appearance came in August 2025, during the promotion of the remake of The Roses, a new take on her 1989 classic The War of the Roses. Turner rose to fame in the 1980s with a string of hits and became known for frequent collaborations with actor Michael Douglas. Her most recent film role came in the 2022 dark comedy The Estate.
A Chinese national was arrested at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after authorities discovered nearly 2,300 live queen garden ants in his luggage, bound for China. Zhang Kequn, 32, was intercepted during a routine security check, with some ants packed in test tubes and others hidden inside tissue paper rolls. Prosecutors told the court that Zhang is suspected of masterminding an ant-trafficking ring broken up in Kenya last year, which had already led to convictions of four other smugglers. The ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes, are protected under international biodiversity treaties, and their trade is tightly regulated due to their ecological importance in soil health. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the seizure is part of a broader crackdown on illegal ant harvesting, which supplies exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia. Investigators have obtained court approval to examine Zhang’s electronic devices and are expected to pursue further arrests.
A NASA satellite has touched back down on Earth after 14 years in orbit. Van Allen Probe A re-entered on Wednesday, the U.S. Space Force confirmed. NASA said it entered the Pacific Ocean region, marking the end of a mission that began in 2012 to measure Earth’s radiation belts. The 1,300-pound spacecraft and its sister, Van Allen Probe B, gathered data on how particles in the belts—which protect us from cosmic radiation, solar storms, and solar wind—move around. The pair’s mission had been due to last for two years, but ended up going on for seven, ending in 2019 when it ran out of fuel and could no longer orient toward the Sun. It was thought that the probe would re-enter in 2034, but solar storms have brought it back to Earth sooner than they expected. It was expected that most of the probe would break up on re-entry to the Earth’s atmosphere, although NASA previously admitted that there was a 1 in 4,200 chance that someone could be hurt.
A former government lawyer who told a federal judge “this job sucks” while venting frustration at a hearing about President Trump’s immigration arrests is set to run for Congress. Julie T. Le was fired by the Trump administration after she made extraordinary remarks expressing exasperation at the huge case load resulting from Trump’s crackdown in Minnesota. Now she is running as a Democrat in the state to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a regular thorn in President Trump’s side who has a strong donor base, national profile, and local support. Le’s headline-making comments came when she was asked by Judge Jerry W. Blackwell in February about why Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were ignoring court orders. “What do you want me to do?” Le asked during the hearing, according to the New York Times. “The system sucks. This job sucks.” She also asked the judge to hold her in contempt and toss her in jail so “I can have a full 24 hours of sleep.” Le told The Washington Post it was as she left the courtroom that she thought about how only lawmakers have the power to meaningfully change the enforcement system that she had criticized. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m an attorney. I can’t do much at all.’ Legislators are the only ones that can change the law, or update the laws, or do something, so that we can have this under control.”
An ousted democratic candidate appears to be trying on a new political jersey after a string of bruising losses. Former Dalton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard has now qualified to run as a Republican in Georgia for a seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, positioning herself as the lone GOP candidate in the May 19 general election for the District 5 seat. The party switch marks the latest chapter in a rocky political career that has already included electoral defeats and controversy. Henyard, who served as Dalton’s mayor and previously as supervisor of Thornton Township, lost her 2025 bid for reelection as mayor after being defeated in the Democratic primary by Jason House. Her tenure in Illinois also drew scrutiny from federal investigators over her handling of taxpayer funds while she served as Thornton Township’s supervisor. The politician attempted to reclaim her position as township supervisor in 2025, but the local Democratic caucus denied her a spot on the ballot.
Actor Mickey Rourke, 73, has officially been evicted in a dispute over unpaid rent at his Southern California home after failing to respond to a lawsuit filed by his landlord. According to Los Angeles County Superior Court records obtained by the Daily Mail, landlord Eric Goldie sued Rourke in December seeking $59,100 in unpaid rent under a lease agreement for a three-bedroom rental property. Rourke had reportedly agreed to pay $5,200 per month for the Drexel Avenue home. Court filings state that Rourke “failed to comply with the requirements” of a three-day notice ordering him to pay the overdue balance or vacate the property, prompting the court to enter a default judgment against him. The court’s decision grants Goldie immediate possession of the property and voids the remaining lease agreement, effectively terminating Rourke’s tenancy. The ruling comes weeks after Rourke, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in 2008’s The Wrestler, publicly rejected a fundraising campaign launched on his behalf. A GoFundMe reportedly created by an assistant to his manager had raised roughly $100,000 from supporters before the actor intervened. In an Instagram post at the time, Rourke called the fundraiser “embarrassing” and said he was working with attorneys to return the donations to fans. The Daily Beast has reached out to Rourke’s team for comment.