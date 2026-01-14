‘SNL’ Star to Host Netflix’s First Original Podcast

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is heading up a new video podcast on Netflix. The Pete Davidson Show will air its first episode on Friday, Jan. 30, at 12:01 a.m. PST solely on the company’s streaming platform. The show has yet to announce specific guest features, but Netflix says the podcast will “feature candid, no-holds-barred conversations” with Davidson’s friends. The 32-year-old comedian has a long-standing relationship with the media titan, which has hosted his two previous comedy specials as well as a separate comedy showcase. Davidson began his career as an actor and stand-up comic after his big break, joining SNL as a cast member in 2014, where he stayed for 8 years until leaving in 2022. The podcast will be filmed in Davidson’s garage, which he told Netflix is “where all the best conversations happen.” The streaming giant has been further entrenching itself in the podcast game. The announcement launching Davidson’s project follows multiple deals in late 2025 with iHeartMedia, The Ringer, and Barstool Sports to host more video podcasts on their site.
Latino voters flocked to back Donald Trump in the 2024 election over precisely the same issue that is now seeing them scorn the MAGA leader.
More than 70 percent of Hispanic business owners rank the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as a top concern, with a further 42 percent saying they can only see the overall economic situation getting worse in the future, according to a survey conducted by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, first reported by Politico on Wednesday.
Trump’s victory in the presidential race against Kamala Harris owed a significant debt to widespread economic anxiety among the Latino community, which at 48 percent handed him the largest share of the Hispanic vote of any Republican president in at least 50 years.
Sam Sanchez, CEO of Hispanic-run Third Coast Hospitality in Chicago, told Politico that outside of the pandemic, 2025 proved his worst business period in almost four decades.
“It sends a really negative message to the 48 percent of Hispanic voters that voted for President Trump,” he said. “Everything’s just starting to fall apart.”
To date, the president’s claims to have “created the greatest economy in history” have not proven true by most, if not all, metrics of fiscal performance.
Amid Trump’s ongoing trade war with much of the rest of the planet, GDP growth has almost halved on 2024 during the first year of his second stint back in office.
At 2.7 percent, inflation also remains persistently high, with rising costs of utilities and groceries hitting lower- and middle-income families hardest.
The latest polls conducted by Quinnipiac University found that overall, 64 percent of registered voters agree that affordability has become “a very serious problem,” and more than 57 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the issue to date.
The ratings indicate economic performance is almost certain to play a seismic role in November’s crucial midterm elections.
Hard swings to Democrats among Hispanic voters at recent polls, notably in New Jersey’s gubernatorial and Miami’s mayoral races, suggest MAGA may not be able to rely on the same wave of Latino support that helped secure them the White House in 2024.
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on this story.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
A major bank is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s push for companies to cap credit card interest rates at 10 percent next week to mark the “one year anniversary” of his inauguration. Citigroup finance chief Mark Mason said the move would lead to a “significant slowdown in the economy,” Bloomberg reported. “A cap like this ultimately would cause a restraint, if you will, a restriction on providing credit in the market to those who need it most,” he told reporters. He said the bank was eager to help the Trump administration take action on improving affordability but was blunt about the limits of cooperation, saying an interest rate cap is “not something that we would, or could, support.” Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, echoed Mason’s concerns Wednesday, saying such a cap would end up restricting credit for many consumers. Trump, under fire in recent weeks over rising prices, had taken to Truth Social last week to announce the move, framing the proposed one-year cap as a win for “the American Public” that would take effect on Jan. 20, exactly one year after the start of his “very successful” return to the White House. He has offered no details on how the cap would be implemented or if it could withstand legal scrutiny. Banking industry groups have warned that a rate cap would sharply reduce access to credit, particularly for riskier borrowers.
A study has revealed increased screen time may not be driving the rise in teen mental health problems. A new UK study tracking nearly 25,000 children ages 11 to 14 over three school years found no evidence that higher levels of social media use or gaming caused worse mental health outcomes in the following year. The research, conducted by the University of Manchester and published in the Journal of Public Health, monitored students’ screen habits alongside their emotional well-being as they progressed through school. The study found that while teens’ social media use and gaming increased each year, those changes did not negatively affect students’ mental health. Lead author, Dr. Qiqi Cheng, told The Guardian, “the drivers of mental health problems in young people are far more complex than just screen time.” Co-author Professor Neil Humphrey echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet the findings suggest teens’ online behavior may reflect how they are already feeling rather than cause distress. Researchers emphasized that understanding how teens use their devices—rather than focusing on screen time alone—may be key to addressing youth mental health concerns.
Accused Grave Robber Allegedly Admits Selling Human Remains Online
A Pennsylvania man accused of stealing human remains from a cemetery admitted that he sold them online, according to search warrants. Jonathan Gerlach, 34, who is facing more than 500 charges, was arrested on Jan.6 after a tip was submitted to Lancaster City Police Department’s CrimeWatch page, according to the Baltimore Sun. The tipster, who claimed Gerlach had been in “Chicago selling a human skull,” directed detectives to Gerlach’s social media, where they found someone in a human bones and skull-selling group who thanked the grave robber for a human skin bag, the Guardian reported. Detectives then tracked Gerlach’s phone records and vehicle and caught him in the act of stealing remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery. When confronted, he told detectives that “he sold some remains online but that the vast majority of them were in the basement of his current residence.” Detectives then seized more than 100 human skulls, numerous human bones, mummified feet and hands, and two decomposing human torsos from Gerlach’s home. The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on January 20, and his bail has been set at $1 million.
A pair of adult content creators were booted off an American Airlines flight and arrested after sitting in first class and causing a scene at the airport. OnlyFans creators Sania Blanchard, 34, and Jordan Lantry, 31, caused chaos before boarding, refused to leave first class, and did gymnastics while in handcuffs at Miami International Airport on Friday. “I’m getting kicked out because I did not sit in the right f---ing seat,” Blanchard said, wearing a “PSYCHO” sweatshirt, in footage posted on the Instagram page OnlyInDade. In the footage, Lantry, escorted by officers, drops to the floor to perform the splits. “Sorry, I just had to do a little, a little yoga,” she said. Citing an affidavit, the New York Post reports that the two women were asked to leave first class and, when they refused, authorities were called. When asked if they had boarding passes, one said, “No, we don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us.” The Post reports they were “charged with misdemeanor trespassing on property after warning,” and were booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. They later shared images on social media of their shenanigans, with Blanchard bragging, “Went on vacation ended up on probation.”
A surfer narrowly avoided serious harm after a shark threw him off his board in a sneak attack off the coast of Northern California. Emergency crews responded to the scene north of the Gualala River along the Mendocino County coastline after reports of a shark encounter in the water, according to local officials. The surfer, identified in local reports as 26-year-old Tommy Civik, suffered puncture wounds but was able to reach shore and seek medical care on his own. The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, South Coast Fire Chief Jason Warner told the San Francisco Chronicle. Civik was left with only half of his surfboard and later went to a local hospital for stitches. He had been surfing for less than 10 minutes and was about 150 feet from shore when the attack happened, the San Francisco Chronicle and The Mercury News reported. A friend told authorities that Civik was struck and thrown into the air by a shark, which then bit his board in half before swimming away. “It was like being hit by a car,” Civik told SFGATE. “All of a sudden, I was shot out of the water.” He said three teeth marks on his upper left thigh caused puncture wounds and shredded his wetsuit.
Grammy-nominated musician John Forté has died at the age of 50, police said. He was found at his home on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday afternoon, with no suggestions of foul play and no “readily apparent cause of death.” The father of two broke through with contributions to The Score by the Fugees and Wyclef Jean’s The Carnival, and also gained public recognition for his work as part of the Fugees-associated collective Refugee Camp All-Stars. The Brooklyn native collaborated with Carly Simon and released his own work, including Poly Sci and I John. In 2000, Forte was arrested and found in possession of liquid cocaine at Newark International Airport. His 14-year sentence, which was handed down after he was convicted of drug trafficking, was cut in half by President George W. Bush after public figures, including Simon, pushed for clemency. The Martha Vineyard Times reports he suffered a seizure last year and had been taking medication since. The local news site said, “Forté was beloved among the community of musicians on the Island, and anyone who came across his path remembers him as generous, empathetic, and brilliant.” He is survived by his children and wife, Lara Fuller.
Cause of Death of Jackson Browne’s Son Ethan Revealed
Ethan Browne, the elder son of the singer Jackson Browne, died accidentally after taking a cocktail of drugs. The 52-year-old actor and model died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said on Tuesday, ruling his death last November accidental. Ethan’s mother, actress and model Phyllis Major, took her own life in 1976, aged 30, after overdosing on barbiturates. Jackson Browne, 77, co-wrote the Eagles’ 1972 hit “Take It Easy” before launching a successful solo career with hits including “Somebody’s Baby” and “Running on Empty”. He announced his son’s death on Facebook on Nov. 26 after he was found unresponsive in his home. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen, as well as the 1995 crime thriller Hackers and the TV series Birds of Prey. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”
The company behind luxury brands Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman filed for bankruptcy after failing to make interest payments. Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday after missing a $100 million interest payment on Dec. 30, in connection with the $2.65 billion purchase of Neiman Marcus in 2024. In a press release, the firm struck an upbeat tone, saying it had secured “a financing commitment of approximately $1.75 billion,” which would “provide ample liquidity to fund Saks Global’s operations and turnaround initiatives.” Its stores will remain open and commitments honored to customers, vendors, and staff. “They borrowed a lot more money than they should have for a company that isn’t growing—it’s a slow-melting ice cube,” Tim Hynes, the global head of credit research at Debtwire, told the Washington Post, referring to the Neiman Marcus deal. Saks said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, who was chief executive at Neiman Marcus when it was sold, will replace Richard Baker as CEO, effective immediately.