‘SNL’ Star Recalls Embarrassing Interaction In Front of Demi Moore
Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman ran into Demi Moore, but things didn’t go as expected. In a TikTok posted Saturday, the comedian said she and her sister were having the “best day” when they walked into a restaurant in Manhattan. “I sit down, and then I look up and it’s Pilaf Little Mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore, and I see Demi Moore,” she recalled. “I was like, “Oh, hi! We’ve met once or twice, and I’ve held Pilaf, because Pilaf was backstage at an SNL show.’” Things quickly took a turn, however, when the restaurant manager came up to Fineman. “The guy’s like, ‘What are you doing here? Ma’am, come, come, come with me. Now. Now.’” Fineman said the manager then informed her that she needed to check in with staff before entering the restaurant. “I said, ‘Calm down. I’m not nobody. I’m on SNL.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, well, you’re being rude.’” The awkward interaction ended with Fineman and her sister leaving the restaurant. “You could call it a Karen,” she said. “I also call it living in New York, and everyone is rude as f–k.”