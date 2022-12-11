Steve Martin and Martin Short Brutally Roast Each Other on SNL

When co-hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short appeared on stage for their joint Saturday Night Live monologue this week, it did not take long for their patented brand of healthy competition to kick in.

They began by comparing how many times they have each hosted the show on their own, with Martin boasting a near-record-breaking 16 to Short’s measly three.

“You know, Steve, we are like Harry and Meghan,” Short said. “No one is rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.” He then joked that the new cast members were all describing Martin as “a whole entertainer” before admitting that he added the “entertainer” part.

“For me, working with Marty Short is like World Cup soccer,” Martin shot back. “Somehow, I just can’t get into it.”

Then it was Short’s turn, who described their Hulu show Only Murders in the Building as being “like Steve at the urinal, it streams for 32 minutes.”

The bulk of their opening bit, however, consisted of the two comedians reading eulogies for each other’s eventual memorial services.

“There are so many great things that I could say about Steve Martin,” Short said tearfully. “But this hardly seems the time nor the place. Oh, Steve, you bland, overrated, white-haired son of a bitch, where did you go?”

“Even at the end, Marty had a wonderful girlfriend: smart, beautiful, and so realistic,” Martin added. “Marty was taken away from us too soon. But sadly, not before he played Jack Frost in Santa Clause 3.”

Of course, the monologue ended with Martin wondering aloud, “Now that Marty’s gone, who will I ever work with?” as their third partner-in-crime Selena Gomez surprised the audience with, “What about me?”

