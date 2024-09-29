‘SNL’ Rips Trump for Calling Kamala Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’

Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.

“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”

Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just lashing out hoping anything will work. Look…”

He played a rally clip of Trump where the former president lamented, “I could’ve been sunbathing on the beach. You’ve never seen a body so beautiful… much better than Sleepy Joe.”

“What are you talking about?” asked Jost. “You’re saying you’ve got a hotter body than Joe Biden? I’m starting to worry that bullet got a little more than just the ear.”

Jost also mocked a recent Melania Trump interview where she blamed Democrats for “fueling a toxic atmosphere” that led to Trump’s assassination attempts. Showing a picture of newly lame-duck Joe Biden, Jost countered Melania’s claim by joking, “When Democrats want to take out a presidential candidate, they get the job done.”

Near the end of the segment, Jost managed to squeeze in one last Trump joke: “A number of TikTok users have been posting videos that use AI to translate Adolf Hitler’s speeches into English,” he said. “Let’s take a look…”

He showed a video of one of Hitler’s speeches, but the supposed AI-translated audio was really just of Trump ranting about Haitan immigrants eating cats and dogs.

Meanwhile, Che spent most of “Weekend Update” making fun of Mayor Eric Adams and his many legal troubles. Played by cast member Devon Walker, Adams stopped by the WU desk to offer his side of the story.

“Look, the internet would have you believe that I have done nothing as the mayor,” Adams said, “But look, I did that little police robot. I invented the trash can. Also, I declared war on the rats. And yes, the rats are presently winning, but the game ain’t over, baby.”

When Che asked him why he got involved in a financial scandal with the Turkish government, Adams replied, “Two words, Michael: gobble gobble. I love me some turkey, man. Have you ever had a Turkish delight? It’s a briefcase with $100,000 in it.”