SNL Writer Makes Plea for Help Locating Missing Sister

Rob and Michele Reiner’s kids, Romy and Jake, have shared an update following their parents’ murders. Representatives for Jake, 34, and Romy, 27, said that they are in the midst of planning a funeral. “They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date.” The rep added that “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.” Rob and Michele were found dead in their home in the early hours of Dec. 14th. Their son, Nick, 32, is accused of killing his parents. In an earlier statement, Romy and Jake wrote, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” The two requested “respect and privacy” and for their parents to be “remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
Billy Porter has opened up about his “very challenging” recovery following a urosepsis diagnosis and stint in the hospital. In a video posted on Instagram on Dec. 22, the Tony and Emmy winner wished his fans a happy holiday before sharing an update on his health. “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy,“ the star said. Porter, 56, said, “It’s been a very, very challenging four months.” He added that he is on the road to a full recovery, though he is “not there yet.” In a message accompanying the video, he joked about it being “proof of life.” In September, the show Cabaret cut its Broadway run short after Porter had to pull out to recover. His role was replaced by Marty Lauter and David Merino for the final two weeks of the show. At the time, Adam Speers, the show’s producer, wrote, “Billy was an extraordinary ‘Emcee’ bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.” Urosepsis is a serious form of sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection spreading into the bloodstream, and it can be life-threatening.
Former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said Tuesday that he has been terminally diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer that metastasized. Sasse, 53, served two terms in the Senate representing Nebraska from 2015 to 2023. He resigned from Congress in 2023 to become the president of the University of Florida. He left that role in 2024. “Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do," he wrote on X. In his post, he discussed his Christian faith as he faces the diagnosis, his children’s recent accomplishments, and his relationship with his wife, whom he said he has “grown even closer” to since stepping away from public life last year. “I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight,” he wrote. “One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived."
A Saturday Night Live writer asked the public for help in finding his missing sister. Jimmy Fowlie, who has written for the sketch show since 2022, shared a missing person report from the Los Angeles Police Department to Instagram on Monday, asking his followers for help locating his younger sister, Christina Lynn Downer, 38. “my sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe. Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie,” he wrote. “Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police.” Fowlie, 40, said his sister was last seen in Los Angeles. Along with the missing person poster, he shared several photos of his sister, including a picture of the two of them together at what appears to be a casino. Aside from writing for SNL, Fowlie is known for his acting roles in comedy series such as The Other Two, 2 Broke Girls, Search Party, and The Goldbergs.
Kyle Chrisley, son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, allegedly punched and injured police officers as he was arrested in Tennessee. Kyle, 34, was arrested in Rutherford County on Saturday, Dec. 20. “When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies, and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” RCSO Sergeant Brady Greene said in a statement. “After a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray, Mr. Chrisley was taken into custody.” OC Spray is pepper spray. Kyle is facing ten charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and retaliation for past actions. He was arrested after his wife, Ashleigh, called the sheriff’s office because he was being “belligerent.” His hearing is set for Jan. 27th, 2026, and he was released on $88,500 bond. In 2019, Kyle’s father and stepmother were indicted on 12 counts and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025.
Amazon has rebuffed nearly 2,000 job applications from North Koreans since spring last year, according to the company’s security boss. Jeff Bezos’s chief security officer, Stephen Schmidt, said in a LinkedIn post that, quarter over quarter, it has detected a 27 percent increase in job applications linked to the DPRK. “Their objective is typically straightforward: get hired, get paid, and funnel wages back to fund the regime’s weapons programs,” he said. “We’ve stopped more than 1,800 suspected DPRK operatives from joining since April 2024, and we’ve detected 27% more DPRK-affiliated applications quarter over quarter this year.” He added that “Identity theft has become more calculated,” and “Their LinkedIn strategies are getting sophisticated,” with efforts being made to secure jobs in AI. He also noted the scheme operates through “laptop farms,” which the BBC reports was, “referring to computers based in the US that are run remotely from outside of the country.” Among the techniques are the hijacking of dormant social media accounts, specifically on LinkedIn. The U.S. uncovered 29 such laptop farms being operated by North Koreans in June.
A plane carrying burn victims to a hospital for treatment has crashed off the Texas coast, killing five and leaving one person missing. A 2-year-old child was among those killed when the Mexican Navy twin turboprop crashed near Galveston on Monday, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Four of the eight people onboard were members of the Mexican Navy, the force said. Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told KPRC the remaining four were civilians, part of an operation by the Michou and Mau Foundation, which takes children with severe burns to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Galveston. Two people have been found alive, although their condition is not yet known. A local man identified as Sky Decker told CNN he’d jumped in and pulled one woman out of the wreckage before divers arrived. “It looked like it would be impossible for anybody to survive. The plane was almost completely underwater,” Decker said. According to the Coast Guard, one passenger on the flight from the Mexican state of Yucatán is still missing. Mexico’s Navy issued a statement expressing “its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.” Meanwhile, the Michou and Mau Foundation said, “We express our deepest solidarity with the families in light of these events.”
Melania, Amazon’s $40 million Melania Trump vanity documentary, has found the perfect location for its red carpet premiere. The project will be launched at the newly-rebranded The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While no date for the MAGA movie extravaganza has been set, the documentary will hit cinemas worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026, before streaming on Amazon Prime. The Daily Beast has contacted Amazon for comment. A trailer for the documentary was released last week, leading to fawning comments from MAGA players, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted on X, “I am so excited for this!” In a statement released by Amazon, Melania said the documentary is “a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.” In unfortunate timing, the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, appeared in the latest release of photos from the Epstein files. He was photographed with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel. The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in a lawsuit that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on several occasions. Rush Hour director Ratner’s own Hollywood career stalled after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied the claims. After the release of the trailer, The View co-host Joy Behar quipped that Ratner was the perfect choice for the documentary: “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” she said. “I mean, this tracks.”
A 51-year-old Florida woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing both of her ex-husbands in a single day. Susan Erica Avalon of Citrus County was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a shooting in Bradenton, Manatee County, on Wednesday. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside the house and rushed him to the hospital, where he was asked who might have wanted to hurt him. Before he died, he said, “Possibly my ex-wife,” the Bradenton Herald reports. Investigators said she was seen earlier that day stealing a delivery order from a Panera Bread and taking it to the victim’s house. A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, “When this victim opened the door, the suspect started to fire immediately,” KBTX3 reports. The victim’s 15-year-old daughter heard the shooting and saw a Honda Odyssey fleeing the scene, a model Avalon owns. Cops tracked it home, where officers saw her take bleach and rags to her vehicle. When they approached and asked if they could speak with her about her ex-husband, she replied, “Which one?” They then ordered a welfare check on her other ex-husband’s home in Tampa, where they found him shot dead, his back door showing signs of forced entry. Avalon has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in Citrus County. However, prosecutors are said to be considering a charge of first-degree murder and seeking the death penalty.
James Cameron did not take kindly to Amy Poehler’s “ignorant dig” about his former marriage at the 2013 Golden Globes. Poehler was co-hosting the awards show that year when she quipped about Kathryn Bigelow (who was married to the director from 1989 to 1991) from the stage, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Variety reported Monday that Cameron found the jab offensive. “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” Poehler told The Huffington Post that year that 30 Rock writer Sam Means wrote that particular joke. She also expressed zero remorse about the quip despite the shocked audience reaction at the time. “There was nothing in that moment that we walked away from feeling bad about,” she added. Cameron told The New York Times, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”