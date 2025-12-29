‘SNL’ Writer Posts Plea After Sister Reported Missing in L.A.

The GOP’s hopes of mounting a serious challenge to Democratic Senator Mark Warner have dimmed after Virginia State Senator Bryce Reeves abruptly exited the U.S. Senate race for Virginia on Sunday. Reeves, 59, attributed his decision to “a serious family health matter and the realities of timing” in an X post. However, he also noted that the November elections in Virginia had dealt a “devastating” blow to Republicans. Democrats widened their legislative majority and swept all three statewide races, with Abigail Spanberger winning the governorship. Reeves wrote, “We must stop the infighting, regroup, and unite behind principled leadership worthy of our cause.” He said he would continue serving in the state senate and seek reelection in 2027. Reeves entered the Senate race in September, pitching his military and law enforcement background, according to Politico. Warner, 71, a former Virginia governor who has held his Senate seat since 2009, is facing challenges from Democrat Jason Reynolds and Republican Kim Farington, both political newcomers. Warner is seeking a fourth term.
Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie has asked followers to help find his missing sister, Christina Lynn Downer. Downer was last seen in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles and has not posted on her social media since December 15. Fowlie, who has also had roles in The Other Two and English Teacher, posted on Instagram on Saturday “My sister is still missing. This is not like her, she’s never gone off the grid like this.” Fowlie invited followers to share his sister’s photo online and print copies of the flyer and post them around L.A. “Someone has seen her or knows something,” he said. Fowlie said he last heard from his sister on Nov. 26. He previously posted a photo of his sister with her miniature pinscher Rex, stating that “if you see her chances are he’d be with her.” Fowlie’s posts have been supported by SNL cast members Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman, as well as Hacks stars Hannah Einbinder and The Other Two’s Drew Tarver. Actor John Stamos also shared Fowlie’s post on his Instagram stories, writing “My friend’s sister is missing, and they could use our help right now ❤️.” Anyone who has information regarding Downer’s location should call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or www.lacrimestoppers.org, her case number is 25237639.
Sitcom actress Melanie Watson Bernhardt has died at the age of 57. According to her brother, Watson died on Friday in Colorado Springs. Watson, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta—commonly known as brittle bone disease—had reportedly been admitted to the hospital before her death. Her brother, Robert Watson, added that doctors did their best to help her. Watson played Arnie’s friend Kathy Gordon on ‘Diff’rent Strokes.’ She guest-starred in one episode per season from 1980 to 1984. In 1982, there was an episode named after Watson’s character, titled “Kathy.” After leaving the sitcom, Watson went on to help others living with disabilities. According to her IMDb profile, Watson was a founder and executive at Train Rite, an organization that trains dogs to help people with disabilities. Speaking about her role on Diff’rent Strokes, Watson told IndieWire in 2020, “I didn’t realize what a gift it was to be the first one out there. If I had to do it all over again, I would have stayed in the business.”
Christian Pulisic, 27, is working overtime to deny online rumors that he is dating Sydney Sweeney, 28. The American soccer star pushed back on the speculation in an Instagram story on Sunday, writing, “Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives.” The captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team also corrected the record underneath an Instagram post by betting platform Polymarket, which alleged that he has been dating the Euphoria actress. “Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor,” Pulisic commented. Both Pulisic and Sweeney are reportedly in relationships with other people. The AC Milan winger has been dating golfer Alexa Melton, 25, since 2024, according to People. Meanwhile, Sweeney has been linked to music executive Scooter Braun, 44, since September, following her March split from ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42. The actress had been dating the businessman since 2018.
Chad Ollinger, who was featured on the reality show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, is facing a murder charge. It came after Ollinger’s cellmate was found dead at a Las Vegas jail, where, according to TMZ, he had been booked in October after being arrested as a fugitive from another state. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), corrections officers discovered a motionless male with apparent blunt-force injuries while conducting routine cell checks at around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 26. The 41-year-old reality star was booked on an open murder charge after police said an investigation revealed that an altercation appeared to have occurred between Ollinger and the victim. Ollinger—who stars alongside his father, Duane Ollinger, on a Discovery Channel show that explores his father’s ranch in Utah, which locals say sits on “cursed” land—was previously arrested in November 2024 after running a stoplight in front of a police car and then attempting to flee from officers. According to TMZ, Ollinger was booked into the county jail at the time and later released on bond. He was also arrested in February for driving with an invalid license and for exceeding the speed limit by 10 percent.
One person was killed and another critically injured after a midair collision between two helicopters in Hammonton, New Jersey. Rescuers responded to the crash at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, said Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel. A video circulating online shows plumes of smoke after the helicopters crash-landed, and according to Friel, one helicopter was engulfed in flames. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, and that only the pilots were aboard each aircraft. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA wrote. The other person involved in the crash has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The tragedy occurred in the same year as two other major helicopter crashes. In January, a Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger plane over Washington, D.C., killing 67 people. In April, five tourists and a pilot died when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City.
Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, has marked the ninth anniversary of her mother’s death with a heartfelt tribute on social media. In a post shared on Instagram, the Scream Queens actress reflected on the lasting influence Fisher has had on her life, writing that she will “never stop missing you” as she remembers the late actor’s legacy. Lourd, 33, who’s married to fellow actor Austen Rydell, said moments of joy she now experiences with her own children would not exist without Fisher. She described watching her father with her kids as one of her greatest sources of happiness, and credited her mother for being the reason that joy is possible. The tribute included family photographs taken in the same room decades apart, highlighting the continuity of love across generations. Lourd also acknowledged how her grief evolves over time, labelling it “bittersweet” as she celebrated her mother’s life. Fisher, famed for her portrayal of Princess Leia, died at age 60 in December 2016; her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away one day later.
The cast of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld reunited for the holidays. On Saturday, Jerry Seinfeld, 71, shared a photo on Instagram, showing himself hanging out with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, and Larry David, 78, captioned “‘The creatures were stirring…' Christmas Eve 2025." The photo of the show creators, Seinfeld and David, with Louis-Dreyfus—who rose to fame as Elaine Benes—captures the trio laughing during their holiday reunion. The photo marks David’s first public appearance since he was spotted at the home of his friends Rob and Michele Reiner, shortly after they were killed at their Los Angeles residence on Dec. 14. Seinfeld originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 and followed the lives of four main characters—portrayed by Louis-Dreyfus, Seinfeld, Jason Alexand, and Michael Richards—and their experiences in New York City. In 2021, rumors of a reunion were shut down after fans began speculating it would happen ahead of the show’s premiere on the streaming service Netflix. “I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good,” Seinfeld said about the show’s possible reunion.
Marty Supreme smashed box office records from just six screens in its opening week and took second place at the domestic box office on Friday. The sports comedy-drama starring Timothée Chalamet, 30, topped last week’s per-screen average (PSA), earning $875,000 from six screens. On Friday, the film grossed $6.73 million domestically from 2,668 locations, placing second behind James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which earned $22.6 million. The highly promoted Marty Supreme saw Chalamet atop the Las Vegas Sphere, which turned into a giant ping pong ball tied to his character’s sport, celebrities wearing hoodies branded with the film’s logo, and an aggressive press tour where the actor repeatedly touted it as his best role yet. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, is expected to gross $30 million by the end of the weekend and is projected to remain at the top of the box office thanks to its positive reviews, including a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Brigitte Bardot, the world-famous actress who became a sex symbol of global cinema before renouncing acting for animal rights activism, has died at 91, according to her foundation. “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals,” the Paris-based organization said in a statement to CNN. The foundation did not specify when or where Bardot died. The blonde bombshell rose to international stardom at just 23 after starring in the 1956 French film And God Created Woman, which flopped in France but exploded in the United States, The New York Times reported. From there, Bardot cultivated a femme fatale persona that captivated audiences worldwide. Women copied her dramatic eye makeup and provocative fashion, while Bardot herself became the first model for Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic. “Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne—Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom,“ French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a statement on X Sunday, calling her a legend.