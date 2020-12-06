Four weeks after sending off Donald Trump with a dramatic “Macho Man” piano performance by Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live returned—as expected—with Rudy Giuliani’s election “hearing” from Michigan. And with Kate McKinnon playing the constantly farting Giuliani, all eyes were on who would be taking on the instantly infamous Mellisa Carrone.

There was almost no way to heighten the absurdity of Carrone’s “testimony,” but Cecily Strong did about as best as anyone could, slurring her way through comments about getting “threat-end” and signing an “After-David.” Ultimately, Giuliani had to tell her, “Toots, maybe you want to pull it back a little bit, I’m worried you’re making us look foolish,” before letting out another fart.

“We have to listen to our hearts and our minds,” she said later. “And even though it’s a fraudulent erection, it can still get you pregnant.”

From there, SNL trotted out an increasingly unhinged series of “witnesses,” including a woman who claimed to have eaten Trump ballots, a man who was abducted by aliens who filled out absentee ballots for Joe Biden and the My Pillow guy Mike Lindell.

Another highlight of the sketch came when Chloe Fineman appeared as Nicole Kidman’s character from HBO’s The Undoing. “Your honor, my husband Hugh Grant is innocent,” she explained. “There’s no way he could have been that murderer. He’s too hot and white.”

“Could everyone please stop drinking during the hearing?” one of the lawmakers asked at that point.

“I would love to, but if I don’t drink a scotch every 15 minutes, I explode,” Giuliani confessed.

“And this is not drinking, it’s actually the COVID vaccine,” Carrone explained. “I’m taking it first because I’m a risk. I have two big old comorbid-a-titties.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.