‘SNL’s’ Chloe Fineman Names Elon Musk as Host Who Made Her Cry

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman dropped a bombshell on TikTok Monday when she identified Elon Musk as the man who made her cry when he hosted the show in 2021—seeming to put an end to a mystery started this past summer by her cast mate Bowen Yang.

In the video, which The Hollywood Reporter reviewed before Fineman deleted it, the comedian said she was inspired to speak out after seeing Musk complain on X about Dana Carvey’s impression of him on the most recent episode of the show.

“You know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry,” Fineman reportedly said. “If you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’”

Fineman went on to say that Musk went through her script line by line and told her he “didn’t laugh once.” But the sketch in question, which THR speculates was the Icelandic talk show parody “The Oooli Show” did actually make it to air despite his objections.

“I actually had a really good time and I thought you were really funny in it,” Fineman said, generously. “But, you know, have a little manners here… sir.”

It was back in August that Yang made news by revealing on Watch What Happens Live! that an unnamed male host had made “multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas.”

That admission led to widespread speculation about who the culprit could be, with Musk near the top of most lists. This past weekend, after he was parodied in the opening monologue, Musk tweeted that the show has been “dying slowly for years.”