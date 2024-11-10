‘SNL’ Begs Trump’s Forgiveness and Debuts New Elon Musk

In the first cold open since Donald Trump won the 2024 election , Saturday Night Live started off on a seemingly serious note, with the cast members talking directly to the camera about the dire situation for the country.

“This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for vengeance against his political enemies ,” Kenan Thompson solemnly said, but soon he added, “That’s why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump: We have been with you all along.”

“We have never wavered in our support of you,” Bowen Yang assured Trump, “even when others doubted you.”

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost soon walked on stage, saying, “And Mr. Trump, your honor: we know that you say things that are controversial sometimes, but really, you’re just speaking the truth. And I hate how the lamestream media, Michael Che , tries to spin it to make you look foolish.”

Jost continued, “So if you’re given some sort of list of your enemies, then we should not be on that list. And it’s C-H-E, Che.”

SNL cast members share a post-election message pic.twitter.com/jTXqJCxpIL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024

The SNL cast then introduced James Austin Johnson’s newest version of Trump, who ditched his fat suit in favor of a comically muscular body suit.

“That’s right, it’s me: Hot Jacked Trump,” Johnson said. “They finally got the body right. But from now on, we’re going to do very flattering portrayal of Trump, because he’s, frankly, my hero.”

The cast also introduced the show’s newest impression of “the other man that we love and trust, Elon Musk ,” played by SNL alum Dana Carvey .

Carvey, who seems to be leaving Joe Biden behind in favor of a more relevant political figure, jumped up and down on stage, except this time his shirt stayed tucked under his belt instead of exposing his stomach.

“Seriously, I run the country now,” said Carvey’s Elon Musk. “And now it’s going to be like one of my rockets. You know, they’re super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies.”