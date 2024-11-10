Comedian Bill Burr stepped into Dave Chappelle’s shoes this weekend when he took over the role of post-election host on Saturday Night Live. And he lived up to his fellow comic’s reputation for pushing the envelope in his opening monologue.

“Nice to be here on such a fun week,” Burr joked when he took the stage, at first faking out viewers by saying he was going to keep things “light” and stay away from politics.

But after a few jokes about how he avoids vaccines and was worried he caught the flu by “walking past an Asian,” Burr addressed the elephant in the room.

Bill Burr’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/EfTahX0gKv — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024

“Alright, ladies, you are 0-2 against this guy,” Burr said. “But fortunately, you learn more from your losses than you do your wins. So let’s look at the game tape.”

His advice for female candidates like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton? “Enough with the pantsuits, it’s not working. Stop trying to have respect for yourselves. You don’t win the office like on policy, you know? You’ve got to whore it up a little.”

“I’m not saying you have to go full Hooters,” he continued. “Find the happy medium between Applebee’s and your dad didn’t stick around, you know? You all know how to get a free drink. I know a lot of ugly women—feminists, I mean—don’t want to hear this message. But just tease them a little bit. Make a farmer feel like he’s got a shot!”

Burr said he was just happy the election was finally over, finding it hard to believe anyone was having trouble deciding between the “orange bigot” and “the real estate agent that speaks through her nose.”

“I’ll be honest with you, I can’t believe Trump didn’t win this thing like four months ago,” Burr added, pointing to the failed assassination attempt as the key moment of the race. “When I was a kid, if you were running for president and you got shot and you didn’t die, that was the end of the election.”

The last time Burr hosted SNL, he told a series of jokes about Gay Pride Month that did not play well with the show‘s left-leaning viewers. Just four days after Trump‘s shocking landslide win against Harris, this monologue isn’t likely to go over any better.

For more, listen to SNL host Bill Burr on The Last Laugh podcast.