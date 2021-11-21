SNL’s Colin Jost Drags Matt Gaetz’s Kyle Rittenhouse Offer

Following a cold open wherein Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro celebrated the Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with his chummy judge, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” gave their two cents.

“On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the murder of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest. So, hopefully he got all that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop,” joked Che.

“Protests are being held all around the country in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse—which is brave, because Rittenhouse just got off of shooting protesters. I don’t know… maybe don’t tempt him?” he added.

In the wake of the 18-year-old Rittenhouse’s acquittal, a number of Republican congressman—including Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), all of whom pushed the Big Lie that helped incite the January 6 Capitol insurrection—have offered Rittenhouse jobs, while failson Donald Trump Jr. tweeted (and then deleted) that a gun-rights organization would send the teenager an AR-15, the weapon he used to kill two Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Matt Gaetz said his office would be open to hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern—because Gaetz has always loved teenagers who are willing to do terrible things,” cracked Colin Jost, referencing the allegations that Gaetz had sex with a minor.

Rittenhouse’s own attorney, Mark Richards, blasted these opportunistic Republicans this week, saying, “They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it's disgusting.”