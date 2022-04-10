SNL’s Colin Jost Mocks Academy’s Will Smith ‘Punishment’

The rest of Saturday Night Live may have moved on from The Slap, but “Weekend Update” couldn’t help but get a few more digs in now that Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

“Is that a punishment?” Colin Jost wondered aloud. “He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”

“Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars. Because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show,” Jost added, referring to that time he and co-anchor Michael Che hosted the Emmys to mostly terrible reviews.

“I loved it,” Che chimed in.

Later, Jost brought up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise appearance at last week’s Grammy Awards.

“It was a heartfelt, impassioned plea to help the people of Ukraine,” he said, “but a missed opportunity for a legendary G.I. Jane joke.”

