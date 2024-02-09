White House Correspondents’ Dinner Has a Host
HOST JOST
Saturday Night Live’s longtime “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost will headline the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner, the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) announced Friday. “His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch. His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum,” Kelly O’Donnell, the president of the WHCA and senior White House correspondent for NBC News, said in a press release. Jost, an SNL writer since 2005, gained national prominence alongside co-anchor Michael Che when they started hosting the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment in 2014, especially for their cheeky ‘Joke Swap’ bit. The White House Correspondents Dinner, traditionally attended by the president and first lady, is an annual black tie fundraiser that is part standup roast and part honors ceremony for journalists who cover the White House. It will be held on April 27, 2024, at the Washington Hilton.