SNL’s First Nonbinary Cast Member Goes to Bat for Trans Kids

Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Kearney descended—literally—into the Weekend Update guest seat on Saturday, where they bashed multiple anti-trans bills being considered in Republican state legislatures.

Kearney, who was strapped in a harness as they came down onto the set, leaned into the bit right away: “I’ve been hung up by my genitals for far too long, and I’m starting to feel like a Republican lawmaker—HELLO!”

They torched Republicans’ efforts to restrict gender-affirming care for trans kids throughout the country, saying those attempts to withhold access were harming children.

“For some reason, there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word ‘kids,’” they said. “If you don’t care about trans kids’ lives, that means you don’t care about freakin’ kids’ lives.”

Kearney continued to use their harness to shift between jokes, noting certain phrases were “code words” to lift them up. Once those words were used—“lift them up”—Kearney was raised back toward the ceiling, where they delivered a poignant message to kids who may have been watching.

“What’s happening, kids, is wrong, and you don't need to be scared,” Kearney said. “Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a kid. It’s kind of like me flying in the SNL sky: There’s a bunch of dudes asking you about your crotch and controlling when and where you’re allowed to pee, but if you just hang on, you’ll look up and realize: You’re flying, kid!”

Kearney was announced as SNL’s first nonbinary cast member in September alongside newcomers Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Marcello Hernandez.