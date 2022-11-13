SNL’s ‘Fox & Friends’ Turn on Trump: ‘He’s Dead to Us’

Before Dave Chappelle took the stage on the first episode of Saturday Night Live after this month’s midterm elections, the show opened with the hosts Fox & Friends lamenting the Republican Party’s far worse than expected showing at the polls.

“What a terrible week for the GOP,” Mikey Day’s Steve Doocy began. “The Dems are retaining control of the Senate, so what the heck happened to that red wave that people were talking about?”

“Yeah, who was promising that?” Bowen Yang’s Brian Kilmeade replied. “Because it couldn’t have been us every day.” The crew quickly moved on to break down how bad all of these developments have been for Donald Trump, with Kilmeade adding that “per a company-wide email we got this morning, he’s dead to us.”

Next came a quick appearance from Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake, who railed against the election system one minute when she was losing and then urged viewers to trust the process the next when she was leading again.

And moments later, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump was calling in from his daughter Tiffany’s wedding. When the hosts congratulated him on the big day, he responded, “Who? Oh yeah, they’re just doing the vows.”

“Mr. President, I don’t know how to tell you this, but we’ve moved on,” Heidi Gardner’s Ainsley Earhardt told him eventually. “We can’t have you on the show anymore.”

“What did I do? Was it the insurrection? The impeachments? Blackmailing Ukraine? Charlottesville? The murder?” Trump asked. “Just kidding.”

The answer to every question was no. “It was because you lost,” Doocy explained. “And Mr. President, we just don’t see a future with you, but we can still be friends.” As Trump desperately tried to tease his “big announcement” on November 15th, they finally gave him the hook.

“That was awkward, but we’re finally free!” Doocy said.

