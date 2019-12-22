SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Vomits Wine All Over Colin Jost

Cecily Strong’s appearances as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday Night Live have gotten progressively more insane over this past year, from when she nearly orgasmed over the Mueller Report to when she repeatedly spit her martini all over “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost when he suggested that President Trump could be impeached.

Now that that eventuality has finally come to pass, Pirro returned to the show this week for the final episode of the year and she was more unhinged than ever.

“What a wonderful time of year,” she began. “To my Christian friends, I want to say, Merry Christmas. And to all you Jewish and Muslim folks out there, I said Merry Christmas!” After explaining that she just had one glass of wine with dinner, Pirro admitted that dinner was two bottles of wine.

“Well, I've been celebrating, Colin,” she told Jost. “Donald Trump has the deep state on the run. These FBI traitors thrive in the dark, but President Trump has turned on the lights and now they're scattering like little cucarachas.”

When Jost informed Pirro that her hero Devin Nunes has been “accused of meeting with Russian operatives” she was so shocked that she vomited red wine all over him.

“Sorry, Colin, I've got a bit of a winter tickle in my throat,” she said. But it only got worse when Jost told her about the Fox News poll that shows more than half of Americans wanted to see the president impeached.

As Jost laughed through tears, Strong appeared to let a rare SNL f-bomb, wishing the anchor, “Merry fuckin’ Christmas” before calling back to the night’s host by adding, “I’m Gumby, dammit!”