SNL’s Kenan Thompson Can’t Out-Crazy the Real Herschel Walker

With three days to go before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Saturday Night Live opened on an intervention of sorts on Capitol Hill in which Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders confronted Herschel Walker over his cratering campaign.

“Hey there, Mitch McDonald’s!” Kenan Thompson’s Walker said when he walked into the room. “I’m sorry I’m late, I was having too much fun in that free merry-go-round you have out front,” he added, referring to the revolving door.

Over the course of the cold open sketch, a deeply confused Walker mistook Senator Marsha Blackburn for the Queen and revealed that he recently drove yet another woman to a “Planned Parent Trap.”

“Don’t worry, I’m feeling very confident about this erection,” he added, echoing an actual gaffe that the real Walker made about a week earlier, before vowing to spend the final days of the campaign focusing on “issues people care about” like “vampires and werewolves.”

And that was part of the problem. There was nothing Kenan Thompson could do on SNL to top the utter absurdity of Walker himself—not even fall asleep under a blanket as his possible future colleagues discussed his fate right in front of him.

But unlike the fake Walker, Republicans can’t lock the real one in a panic room until Election Day.