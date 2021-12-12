SNL’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Prove Just How ‘Dumb’ They Are

Saturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”

To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations like indoor dining and air travel and quickly escalated to include prominent figures like the “two unemployed” Cuomo brothers and the objectively worst members of Congress.

“Hello, I’m disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,” Pete Davidson said with his “disgraced” brother Chris Cuomo by his side. “And we both lost our jobs… because of COVID.”

Next up were Republican Congresswomen Lauren Boebert (Chloe Fineman) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), both carrying semi-automatic rifles. “The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedoms. Do they think we're dumb?” Greene asked, to which Boebert replied, “Please, would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes.”

“First, they said the shutdowns were until they found a vaccine,” Greene continued. “Then they found a vaccine and said it worked. Then they said everyone should get it. Then people got it and it saved their lives. If that’s not communism, then honey, I might not know what communism is.”

“So Merry Christmas, and remember,” Boebert concluded. “Guns don’t kill people, people people people.”

And finally, Fauci was joined by Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz, who told viewers, ​​”Hey, if you’re sick of seeing me, imagine how sick I am of being me.”

