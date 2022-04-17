SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost Brutally Roast Elon Musk

Less than a year ago, Elon Musk was hosting Saturday Night Live. Now he’s its biggest punchline.

“Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for over $40 billion so he can loosen its free speech rules,” Michael Che said this week, before adding, “That's how badly white guys want to use the ‘n-word.’”

For the next few minutes, the “Weekend Update” anchors tore into the richest man on the planet for his bizarre plot to take over Twitter.

“Honestly, I don’t understand why Elon even wants to own Twitter,” Colin Jost said. “It used to be something that seemed important and even fun and now you look at it and it’s confusing and depressing. It’s the Giuliani of apps.”

“And come on, Elon built electric cars, he’s going to Mars, why is he even involving himself with Twitter?” Jost continued. “It would be like if the Prince of England gave it all up just to marry an actor from Suits. Plus, Twitter isn’t even that profitable anymore. It just feels like a bad business decision. And I say that as someone who bought a Staten Island Ferry with Pete [Davidson].”

Elsewhere in the segment, Jost and Che seemed to take a bit of a break from going after Donald Trump and the Republicans to take some shots at Joe Biden, who recently received the lowest approval rating of his presidency at 33 percent. Or, as Jost pointed out, “less than half” of Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Later, Jost actually drew groans from the studio audience when he made a joke about a video that went viral of Biden appearing to shake hands with an invisible person. “Hey, her name is Kamala,” he said. Taken aback by the response, Jost then ad libbed, “When’s the last time you saw her?”

