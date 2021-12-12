Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.

“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘Scrooge.’”

Elsewhere in the segment, co-anchor Colin Jost noted that Donald Trump could be deposed by New York Attorney General Letitia James on January 7th of next year. “Come on, January 7th? That’s the day after his big anniversary!” he joked.

On a related topic, Che reported that Trump adviser Roger Stone has refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6th attacks before drawing groans when he added, “Though Stone said he would be open to sitting in the corner watching the committee take turns on his wife.”

And lest anyone think all of the night’s jokes were pointed in one political direction, Che later said, “After CNN fired Chris Cuomo, it was revealed that the former anchor has been accused of sexual misconduct just like his older brother. Well, those two are quite a pair… said Cuomo to a female coworker.”

