After going light on politics for the majority of this week’s episode, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” went deep on the biggest scandals plaguing Republican Senate candidates, from Dr. Oz’s puppy-killing experiments to Herschel Walker’s abortion bombshells.

“Well, the midterms are only a month away, and is it just me, or are some candidates trying to lose?” Colin Jost began. “Dr. Oz has refused to comment on the report that his research killed over 300 dogs, though it’s possible he couldn’t hear the question over the wood chipper.”

Then it was Michael Che’s turn to go after Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, who he said “denied reports that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, saying, ‘I send money to a lot of people,’ before adding, ‘you know, for abortions.’”

Che continued, “After the news broke that Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, he raised more than $500,000, because dollars are the only thing Walker is willing to raise.”

Later, Che mocked frequent SNL musical guest Kanye West for defending his “White Lives Matter” shirt on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. While West said he was using his “gut instinct,” the comedian joked, “What he’s definitely not using are the meds prescribed to him.”

And finally, Jost shared the news that Planned Parenthood is planning to open its first mobile abortion clinic by joking that it will “make it easier to provide care to patients anywhere in the country that Herschel Walker has visited.”

