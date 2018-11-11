For the past week, Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, who was elected on Tuesday as a Republican representative from Texas’ 2nd congressional district, has repeatedly appeared on Fox News to express how offended he was by a throwaway joke Pete Davidson made on last week’s Saturday Night Live.

“What passes for humor these days is not what used to pass for humor and that’s the big tragedy in all of this,” Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch due to a war injury, told Fox & Friends. “Why can’t we just be funny again? Why can’t we give the American people a break and separate humor from politics?”

This week, Crenshaw joined Davidson behind the “Weekend Update” desk to bury the hatchet.

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said before Crenshaw appeared. “I made a joke about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”

He added, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart. It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all of the respect in the world. And if any good came of this, maybe it was that for one day the left and the right finally came together to agree on something: that I’m a dick.”

When Crenshaw sat down next to Davidson, he said, “Apology accepted,” before an Ariana Grande song started playing from his pocket. “Oh, do you know her?” he joked.

Then, since Davidson got to make fun of Crenshaw, he gave the congressman-elect a chance to take some shots at him. “This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” Crenshaw said. “He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm.” And then, “He looks like Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3. By the way, one of these people was actually good on SNL.”

“You’re not wrong,” Davidson replied.

“But seriously, there’s a lot of lessons to learn here,” Crenshaw said. “Not just that the left and the right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other. This is Veterans Day weekend, which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran.”

He advised all Americans to say “never forget” to a veteran, “implying that as an American, you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans, but connected together as grateful, fellow Americans.”

“And never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father,” he added, paying tribute to Davidson’s father, who died in the September 11th attacks. “So I’ll just say, Pete, never forget.”