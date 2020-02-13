Snoop Dogg Finally Apologizes for Threatening Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Question
Snoop Dogg is apologizing to CBS anchor Gayle King for “derogatory” comments he made after she asked a question about rape allegations against Kobe Bryant in an interview with another athlete. Last week, the rapper ranted about King in an Instagram post, saying, “Back off, bitch, before we come get you.” The post unleashed death threats against King, and friends like Oprah and Susan Rice rushed to her defense. Snoop then claimed he had not threatened her, saying he’s a “non-violent person.” But now he’s going a step further, saying in a new Instagram post that “two wrongs don’t make no right” and “when you wrong, you gotta fix it.”
“Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner, me being angry at questions that you asked,” he said. He added, “I should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.” Finally, he opened the door to a meeting. “I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately,” he said.