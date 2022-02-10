Lawsuit Alleges Snoop Dogg Sexually Assaulted Backup Dancer After Concert
‘TERRIFIED AND PANICKED’
Snoop Dogg is being sued for an alleged sexual assault and battery that left a woman “humiliated, terrified and panicked” after a California concert in 2013, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday. The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, accused the rapper and his friend, Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan, of assaulting her in two separate incidents within hours of each other. Juan allegedly drove her to his home, where he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved” it into her mouth, according to the filing. Hours later, Juan took her to Snoop Dogg’s studio. The woman, a dancer, accompanied him “in hopes of advancing her career.” According to the lawsuit, Snoop Dogg cornered her in a bathroom, forced her to perform oral sex, and “proceeded to masturbate” and ejaculate on her. Sources close to Snoop Dogg denied the allegations to TMZ. In an apparent direct response to the woman’s suit, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Wednesday, writing that it was “[g]old digger season.” The plaintiff’s lawyer told Rolling Stone that the rapper’s social media post was “obviously threatening” his client.