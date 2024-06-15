Snoop Dogg Gives Play-by-Play From Broadcast Booth at Milwaukee Brewers Game

The crowd roared as Snoop Dogg jogged up to the pitching mound to cast the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Snoop then returned to the broadcast booth, surprising fans with his play-by-play of the game. No stranger to the microphone, he was animated in his unfiltered commentary.

He exploded as Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz launched the ball into first, sending Brice Turang back to the dugout.

“Oh lord! He got a rocket in his pocket!” Snoop exclaimed.

At the bottom of the third, Brewers hitter Christian Yelich launched the ball into right field, narrowly making it to safety. Only moments later, Yelich had stolen to second.

“[Yelich] eating right now! He’s showing off for his uncle right now,” Snoop said.

Mike Vassallo, the senior director of media relations for the Brewers, shared a selfie with the rapper on X and joked that Snoop Dogg was a new “intern.” “Please join me in welcoming the newest member of the @Brewers media relations department, intern Calvin Broadus Jr.,” he wrote, using the star’s real name.

“He wrote on his résumé that he prefers to be called @SnoopDogg!”