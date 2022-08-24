Snoop Dogg Is Bow Wizzle in New YouTube Animated Show for Kids
BOW WOW
Snoop Dogg, a multiplatinum rapper who’s since explored reggae, acting, coaching youth football, and notably, cooking alongside the notorious Martha Stewart, is now diving into the world of animated children’s entertainment. “Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” is a show for toddlers and kids through age eight, though Snoop said it’ll be inspiring for “kids of all ages” in a promotional release for the show. The acclaimed rapper plays a character named Bow Wizzle, a mentor figure for a group of younger dogs who teaches them about love and self-acceptance through TikTok-inspired dance moves, singing and rap, like in one song with a choral hook that tells kids “there is no one better to be than myself.” In another episode, one of the dogs tells Bow Wizzle they wish they had his dreads, but Wizzle encourages the pup to see the beauty in his own unique features, his big blue ears. The team behind the show includes Snoop, Emmy-nominated producer Claude Brookes and singer-songwriter October London. It airs on YouTube and YouTube TV.