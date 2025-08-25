Snoop Dogg Is Now ‘Scared’ to Take His Grandkids to the Movies

Harry Styles Sparks Romance Rumors With Nepo Baby Actress
ROME-ANCE?
Harry Styles has set the rumor mill in motion after taking a walk with Zoë Kravitz in Rome. Kravitz, 36, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, stars alongside Austin Butler in their upcoming movie, Caught Stealing, and has been in Europe for its premiere, visiting both Paris and London, according to People. Styles and Kravitz were seen strolling arm-in-arm in a video first shared by a Styles fan account and claimed to have been taken on Aug. 24, although it has not been possible to verify the timing independently. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of both Kravitz and Styles for more information. Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 until they split in 2020. She then started dating Channing Tatum in 2021 with the pair getting engaged before parting ways in Oct. 2024. Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Styles was seen kissing a woman identified as Ella Kenny backstage at this year’s Glastonbury festival in late June. Meanwhile, Kravitz had been seen getting cozy with her Caught Stealing co-star Butler, according to Page Six.