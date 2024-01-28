Snoop Dogg Now Has ‘Nothing But Love and Respect’ for Trump
FAREWELL TO ARMS
In a stark departure from his vocal criticism of the former president, rapper Snoop Dogg now says he has “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” In an interview with The Times, Snoop said, “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me.” He cited Trump’s 2021 pardoning of Michael Harris, a co-founder of Snoop’s first label Death Row Records who had been locked up for years. The comments mark a sharp change in attitude for Snoop, who, in a 2017 music video, mimed shooting a clown dressed in the former president’s likeness. And in the satirical song “Make America Crip Again,” Snoop said “fuck that” MAGA “shit.” As late as 2020, he was seen calling Trump a “fucking weirdo.” When asked by The Times, the rapper would not comment on who he would vote for if it came to a Trump-Biden rematch later this year.