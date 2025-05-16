Snoop Dogg Rejects ‘Sellout’ Claims Over Trump Inauguration Gig
Snoop D-O-Double-G has let it be known, in case there was any doubt, that he is all about stacking that paper, regardless of who is offering. Hitting back at those criticizing him as a “sellout” for performing a 30-minute DJ set at one of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration events earlier this year, the rapper told The Breakfast Club that his 30-minute performance at Trump’s Crypto Ball was not an endorsement. “Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner city and the community and teach financial literacy and crypto in a space that it don’t exist,” Snoop said. Having previously endorsed Barack Obama, Snoop did not embrace a candidate in the 2024 election. “I’m not a politician,” he said. “I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf---ing Gangster Party, period,” Snoop explained. His new album, Iz It a Crime?, is a direct response to such criticism. “Can’t none of you motherf---ers tell me what I can and can’t do.”